Point of Rocks Library Program
Kristen Dunn, left, of the Frederick County Department of Social Services, and Robin Grove of the Child Advocacy Center talk to children during a program at the Edward Fry Memorial Library in Point of Rocks. The Child Advocacy Center and Frederick Community College are partnering to revive a program in which kids can learn about the parts of their body and what inappropriate touching means.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County’s Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday kicked off a push to teach children about how to recognize inappropriate behavior and touching, and what to do if they feel like their boundaries have been violated.

Over the next two months, Robin Grove, the director of the Child Advocacy Center, and Kristen Dunn, a forensic interview specialist with the Frederick County Department of Social Services, will travel to eight public libraries around the county to engage children on the topic through interactive story times.

