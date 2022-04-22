The city of Frederick and Frederick County Public Schools will continue an agreement for a health center at Hillcrest Elementary School to serve students there and at other local schools.
The city’s aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding extending the agreement with FCPS at their meeting Thursday night.
The health center serves students from Hillcrest, Lincoln, Waverly, Butterfly Ridge, Monocacy and North Frederick elementary schools; their younger siblings; students who are in early childhood education programs at any of the schools; and students who have been identified as experiencing homelessness.
The city and school system have had an agreement for a number of years, Director of Housing and Human Services Ramenta Cottrell said Thursday.
Having the center at the school allows them to provide services to students at an easily accessible location, she said.
The city’s Department of Housing and Human Services and the school system will share crisis emergency plans and work together to provide health services to unenrolled students in case of a public health emergency, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
The health center will provide health care and case management services for students. Oral and mental health and vision care will be provided through referral to other organizations.
A board of directors appointed by the mayor and aldermen will be an advisory board for the program.
The agreement approved Thursday will run for one year, then automatically renewed for three additional one-year terms unless either side provides notice that they don’t want to continue.
