The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending everyone across the country — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in K-12 schools this fall.
Earlier this spring, Frederick County Public Schools officials had said they aimed to resume normal operations in August without social distancing or masking requirements. But the latest CDC announcement could affect those plans.
In an email Tuesday, Superintendent Terry Alban wrote that she would consult with county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer and anticipated making an announcement on the matter “before the end of the week.”
“I will be meeting with Dr. Brookmyer this afternoon to review a plethora of guidance, research, and data,” Alban wrote. “We know that the community is anxious to hear what FCPS will do as we reopen on August 18th.”
The reversal from the CDC — which had said earlier this month that vaccinated students and teachers could go maskless at school — comes as cases of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 are on the rise in the U.S. Vaccination rates have also slowed nationwide.
About 58 percent of Frederick County residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the county health department. That number includes children, who in many cases, are not yet eligible for a vaccine. Cases and deaths are down significantly from their winter peak, and there were no coronavirus patients in the ICU at Frederick Health Hospital as of Tuesday.
Still, on Sunday, the county recorded its most new cases for a single day since early May, adding 18 to its pandemic total. The county's positivity rate, which sat as low as 0.33 percent in late June, has climbed to nearly 3 percent.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
The data emerged over the last couple of days from 100 samples. It is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it. But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.
Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Missy Dirks, president of the union that represents FCPS teachers, said Tuesday that her members’ concerns about the fall had begun to grow as cases rose in recent weeks. The plan from FCPS to do away with masking and distancing requirements had already been partially out of step with the CDC’s guidance, since children under 12 aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.
Though some teachers had expressed frustration with masks and their effect on student engagement, Dirks said, that wasn’t the prevailing view.
“Overwhelmingly, the majority of the people who have contacted us are people who want a mask mandate back,” Dirks said. “Especially for the unvaccinated.”
Amanda O’Neal, a parent of rising first and fourth graders in FCPS, agreed. She worried that maskless schooling could spur a spike in cases and force her kids back into virtual learning.
She cited data from the American Association of Pediatrics, which recently recommended that everyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“I can only hope that this next recommendation from the CDC would be a driving force of information to really help the Frederick County Public School Board make that preventative choice,” O’Neal said.
Regan Grelling, meanwhile, said the impacts of masking at school had been “devastating” for her son, a rising kindergartener at Saint John’s Regional Catholic School. He’s on the autism spectrum, Grelling said, adding that mask-wearing aggravated his sensory issues.
She’d originally planned to transfer her son to Orchard Grove Elementary School for kindergarten, but said she’d decided to keep him in private school after seeing the “whiplash” of FCPS’ decision-making over the course of the pandemic.
And now, she said, she’s resolved to homeschool both of her children if they’re required to wear masks. She’ll pull them from St. John’s regardless of the “expensive registration fee” that’s already been paid, she said.
“It's very sad and tragic that we're putting this burden on these kids and having to explain to them, ‘You can't hug your friends. You have to wear this mask for seemingly no reason,’” Grelling said. “It really breaks my heart.”
Down the road in Montgomery County, school officials announced Tuesday they’d require masks come August. Systems in cities like Chicago and Atlanta have made the same call.
Meanwhile, some states — like Arkansas, which leads the country in new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers, and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country — won’t allow schools to impose mask mandates.
Public health researchers on Tuesday called Arkansas’ rapidly climbing infections and hospitalizations a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned of significant future outbreaks in schools. Only 36 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(3) comments
Lots of sheep in Frederick County. (As if a face diaper had any effect in preventing anything).
I’m curious why you reject the studies that show masks reduce airborne transmission of infectious respiratory diseases. There are plenty of them.
"Seemingly no reason??" I think preventing the spread of a highly communicable and potentially fatal virus is a pretty good reason to wear a mask. Glad she's homeschooling...
