The Frederick County Health Department will offer back-to-school immunizations at its headquarters in August and September.

The coronavirus vaccine will not be offered at the clinic, which is located at 350 Montevue Lane in Frederick. Children will be able to receive required shots to protect them against things like HPV, meningitis and hepatitis.

Parents must schedule an appointment by calling 301-600-3342. The dates and times are listed below.

  • Saturday, 8/14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Tuesday, 8/17: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 8/18: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, 8/24: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 8/25: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9/1: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9/8: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

