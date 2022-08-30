Frederick County nonprofits received more than $1 million in federal grants on Tuesday for security enhancements.
The funding, announced Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM), comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
DHS’ yearly Nonprofit Security Grant Program aims “to help strengthen the nation’s communities against potential terrorist attacks,” MDEM wrote in a press release.
“In a time of increasing threats to members of faith-based communities, houses of worship, and schools across the United States, these grants provide the funding to secure public spaces where Marylanders gather every day and will help prevent or minimize the consequences of any possible attack,” MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in the release.
Most of the grants in Maryland went to places of worship and religious schools.
At Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, administrators will use the $150,000 they received to build fencing around the campus and add exterior lighting.
In years past, the school has used funds from the same program to upgrade its security systems, purchase new exterior doors, and add a vestibule.
St. John Regional Catholic School has used Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to add fencing and cameras. It will continue to bolster its security with the $95,000 it received this year, said Lara Schumacher, the school’s advancement director.
A representative from DHS came to the campus and conducted a security assessment to help school leaders identify areas to improve, Schumacher said.
Schumacher said she appreciated the funding as both an employee of the school and the parent of three students in it.
“As a mother, I am completely grateful for this,” she said.
Beth Sholom Congregation on North Market Street in Frederick received $150,000 through the program this year. Executive Director Rob Allen said the congregation would use the funds to update its camera system and continue paying for a security guard.
“We also want to make the building entrances a little bit more secure,” Allen said. “We think we’re a little bit vulnerable because we’re right on a busy thoroughfare.”
Below is a list of the Frederick County nonprofits that received funding this year.
- Covenant Family Chapel: $32,000
- Mother Seton School Inc: $150,000
- St. John Regional Catholic School: $95,000
- Islamic Society of Frederick: $150,000
- Calvary Assembly of God: $150,000
- Beth Sholom Congregation: $150,000
- Sacred Monastery of Saint Nina: $130,000
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
