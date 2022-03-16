The Frederick County Board of Education’s Racial Equity Committee will host a community forum on racism in the school system next week, aiming to hear from people of color as the district continues to reckon with anti-Black threats at Middletown Middle School.
Students, staff, parents and community members are encouraged to attend the event, which will be held at Frederick High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday evening, at the committee’s first meeting since the incident, members said they wanted to see Frederick County Public Schools develop a more proactive strategy for combating racism. While last week’s incident was extreme, they said, students of color experience bias in school on a regular basis.
“This would be a great case study that we can use moving forward,” said Ivania Amador, a family and community involvement coordinator with FCPS.
Members also acknowledged the difficulties of moving forward without any concept of the consequences for the students responsible.
Three eighth grade students are facing hate crime charges in connection with a series of social media posts that showed them holding what appeared to be firearms. The images included captions laced with racial slurs indicating the children planned to shoot Black people.
Because the students are minors, they will be charged as juveniles and all records relating to their case will be sealed. Their names are not being released.
At the school board meeting last week, member Jay Mason said he wanted to see the responsible students permanently expelled from FCPS. But conversations this week caused him to reconsider, he said. He raised the idea of the students facing mandated community service with a group like the NAACP or the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland.
“We can hold onto them and teach them and change them and hopefully make them better community members,” Mason said. “If we kick them out of our school system, then we don’t know where they go.”
