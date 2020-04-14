When April Oland Childs thinks of her great aunt, Dottye Ewing, she recalls always coming away from their visits having learned something, having been exposed to a new part of life by a woman who seemed to have it all figured out.
“She would always teach us something,” Childs said.
Indeed, Dottye Ewing was the quintessential lifelong educator — which, of course, went hand in hand with being a perpetual student herself. Not even old age kept her from taking classes at FCC on classical music.
Lynne Wolf, who befriended Ewing through the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, was constantly impressed by Ewing’s “knack for aging.”
In fact, Ewing seemed to have a knack for pretty much everything.
Ewing, a Frederick renaissance woman if there ever was one, died on March 27 of natural causes at age 89. She leaves behind a legacy that is top-heavy with accomplishments — she was the first female appointed as a secondary education administrator in Frederick County — and bursting at the seams with the varied interests that filled her years.
History. Politics. Gardening. Cooking. Decorating. Fashion. Music. Ewing delved into it all with curiosity and a passion for sharing knowledge.
It was fitting, considering Ewing’s alto voice and love of singing, that an obvious chorus emerged while inquiring about her life. Inevitably, her family and friends each said something along these lines:
“She was ahead of her time.”
Ewing was a commanding presence, a generous tutor to anyone, an advocate for minorities and a proud expert on her hometown of Frederick.
Schooling was always a priority for Ewing, the youngest of five whose own education began in a two-room schoolhouse in Feagaville. After moving with her family to Frederick in 1940, she graduated from Frederick High in 1948 and Hood College in 1952, precipitating her secondary teaching career.
“She put her heart and soul into school,” said Melody Sexton, Ewing’s niece, who was also a lifelong Fredericktonian until recently moving to South Carolina.
Sexton recalled Ewing would sometimes gather up a group of local black children on a Saturday and take them to Washington, D.C., showing and telling them about the history of the city.
Sexton said Ewing paid for her to go to kindergarten, back when it was privately taught and not offered in public schools. In 1966, when Thomas Johnson Senior-Junior High School opened, Sexton was in eighth grade — and her aunt was the vice principal.
In that capacity, Ewing could be intimidating (Sexton believes Ewing stood about 5-foot-10). She had a way of making sure the students always knew where they stood with her.
Childs echoed that.
“I think she scared people a little,” said Childs, who also went to school in Frederick when Ewing was an administrator, “but people found her to be just as eccentric and witty as her family did.”
Childs remembers hearing that students would dress up as Ewing for Halloween in school, complete with gaudy jewelry. Ewing would pass them in the halls and give them a little smile.
“That was part of the rapport she had with the kids,” said Dave Markoe, a principal who worked with Ewing at TJ Junior High and Frederick High.
As a disciplinarian, Ewing would get creative, making sure her punishments fit the crimes.
“She was very caring and very direct,” Markoe said. “I found the kids did respond to that. They got the message.”
Markoe benefited greatly from Ewing’s organizational skills and attention to detail. Back before email, messages were distributed to school staff via memos, and they’d be timestamped. When some of them came from Ewing, Markoe said with a laugh, “they’d be from 3 or 4 in the morning. ... We’d think, ‘My God, this woman never goes to sleep.’”
When he saw Ewing’s obituary, Markoe said he did something out of the ordinary, posting it on Facebook with a message: “We lost a good one.”
Ewing began constructing her obituary about a year ago, hand-writing about 20 pages in cursive that would still make a teacher proud. It was emblematic of her career that she merely hinted at some seemingly major items — such as the role she played in helping integrate middle school students — that were difficult to find out more about because they happened so long ago.
In other parts, her to-the-point personality is evident: “She applied once for a principalship,” Ewing wrote of herself. “As was then the custom, a man was appointed. She never applied again.”
She always wanted to be a principal, Sexton said.
“I think that always got to her a little bit, but she took it in stride,” she added.
Ewing found a multitude of other ways to contribute to education outside of her role as an administrator. She headed a task force that produced an educational program for disruptive youth in 1975-76 and served as the legislative chairperson of the Maryland Association of Secondary Principals. She also helmed the religious educational program at her church.
Ewing, née Handley, was married to James Ewing for several years before he died of cancer in 1985, near the time she retired. That’s when, according to her own third-person writing, “she became a very hands-on homeowner.”
She threw herself into numerous hobbies. Childs recalls the garden in Ewing’s small backyard, the tulips and daffodils she grew. Childs spent lots of time with her aunt over summers, and sometimes they’d go on a jaunt from Ewing’s home to a hidden local gem.
“She used to take us to these places where hundreds of flowers would bloom out of nowhere,” Childs said.
Part of Ewing’s insight into those secret spots likely came from her love of bicycling. Wolf said Ewing lived without a car for five or six years and biked 100 miles a week except for when it got too cold. She could be seen biking around Frederick with one of her dachshunds, I.D., in a basket.
Sexton said biking helped prolong her aunt’s life.
“The more active she was, the better she felt,” Childs added.
Retirement also gave Ewing the opportunity to feed her voracious appetite for reading, mostly political autobiographies.
She told Wolf, who came to know Ewing later in life, “Now I can barely move, so now I have the time to read.”
Ewing also put her Frederick expertise to use as a docent for the historical society. When she moved into Homewood at Crumland Farms in 2006, she became somewhat of a caregiver, organizing events and volunteering to read to fellow residents.
“Aunt Dot was the most independent assisted living person I saw at Homewood,” Sexton said.
Later, when Ewing needed help getting around, it hardly slowed her down. Wolf, a geriatric social worker, recalled being at Mexicali Cantina in Frederick and seeing an elderly woman doing a good job with her walker, and she mentioned her friend, Ewing, was in the same situation.
The woman said to Wolf, “I know Dottye. Doesn’t everybody now Dottye?”
Wolf already misses her friend. Just last week, she looked up at the clouds and was reminded of something Ewing had said to her. “I wish I could paint. I’d paint clouds.”
If given more time, it’s not hard to imagine Ewing picking up a paint brush and teaching herself or signing up for one more class — picking up one more hobby to keep her busy.
Said Sexton, thinking back on her aunt’s time, “I don’t know how she did it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.