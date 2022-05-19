Cases of COVID-19 across Frederick County Public Schools have seen a steady increase in recent weeks, mirroring countywide trends.
Students and staff have reported 1,216 positive cases so far during the month of May, according to the district’s online dashboard. Meanwhile, the first three weeks of April saw just 154 cases.
The case rate for students and staff doubled from the week of May 2 to the week of May 9, increasing from .4% to .8% overall.
additionally, absenteeism among students, teachers and support employees like bus drivers and food service workers have been ticking upwards, said FCPS’ Larry Phillips, an assistant to Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe.
On average each day this week, 449 teachers across the district were absent and required a substitute, Phillips said.
Last week, by comparison, 388 teachers were absent on average each day.
In a presentation to school board members at their Wednesday work session, Phillips said comparisons to data from late January and early February show key virus metrics haven’t changed much since the system made face coverings optional in late February.
And unlike during the omicron surge, FCPS hasn’t seen significant bus route cancellations in recent weeks, Phillips said.
As of Wednesday morning, 27 schools in Frederick County had a set of cases that met the state’s criteria for an “outbreak.” In most cases, that means the school had two or more positive cases — identified within two weeks of each other — among people who were in contact at school but do not share a household.
Below is a list of the schools that have active outbreaks, along with the current total cases reported at that school.
- Ballenger Creek Elementary: 6
- Ballenger Creek Middle: 3
- Blue Heron Elementary: 3
- Brunswick Elementary: 4
- Centerville Elementary: 3
- Frederick Classical Charter School: 10
- Frederick High: 3
- Glade Elementary: 7
- Kemptown Elementary: 6
- Lincoln Elementary: 5
- Linganore High: 7
- Middletown Primary: 8
- Monocacy Valley Montessori: 29
- Myersville Elementary: 3
- New Market Elementary: 6
- Oakdale Elementary: 8
- Oakdale High: 9
- Orchard Grove Elementary: 6
- Sugarloaf Elementary: 17
- The Banner School: 3
- Thurmont Middle: 3
- Tuscarora Elementary: 3
- Tuscarora High: 3
- Urbana Elementary: 3
- Urbana Middle: 4
- Valley Elementary: 4
- Yellow Springs Elementary: 36
