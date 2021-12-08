For the two uninterrupted school years that formed the basis of a Department of Justice investigation into Frederick County Public Schools, the district far surpassed every other Maryland public school system in its use of seclusion and restraint.
According to state data, during the 2017-18 school year, FCPS reported 2,152 incidents of physical restraint — nearly 300 more than Baltimore County, which had nearly three times the amount of total students. The district recorded 837 incidents of seclusion that year, 114 more than Montgomery County, the largest system in the state by a wide margin.
FCPS had the most instances of seclusion and restraint for the next school year, too. Its use of restraint dropped to 1,996 incidents — still 640 more than next-highest Montgomery County — but its use of seclusion nearly doubled, jumping to 1,604 incidents. Harford County, which had the second-highest total, reported 1,153 seclusion incidents.
State law stipulates seclusion and restraint can only be used in emergency situations to prevent “imminent, serious, physical harm.”
“When you look at those numbers in Frederick, it’s just not even remotely likely or possible that all of those incidents met the standard,” said Leslie Margolis, an attorney for the nonprofit Disability Rights Maryland. “If there were 2,000 life-or-death incidents requiring restraint, then there’s something really serious going on. It just defies credibility.”
The DOJ’s investigation, which also examined data for the first half of the 2019-20 school year before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered school buildings, found FCPS was “systematically and improperly” using seclusion and restraint in non-emergency scenarios. Investigators also found the district was discriminating against students with disabilities in violation of federal law.
During the two and a half school years in question, FCPS recorded 7,253 cases of seclusion and restraint on 125 students. Thirty-four individual students were secluded or restrained more than 50 times each.
“Although students with disabilities make up only 10.8 percent of students enrolled in the district, every single student the district secluded was a student with disabilities, as were 99 percent — all but one — of the students the district restrained,” the DOJ wrote in a news release.
State data also reveals that Black students in Frederick County were far more likely to be restrained or secluded than white students were — a trend Margolis said is found across the country.
While Black students only comprised 12 percent of FCPS’ population in the 2017-18 school year, they made up 59 percent of the restraint incidents and 43 percent of the seclusion incidents. The next year, 37 percent of restraint incidents and 32 percent of seclusion incidents involved Black students.
The number of restraint incidents affecting Black FCPS students in 2017-18 was more than double the amount of incidents affecting white students, who make up more than 50 percent of the district’s total student body.
Before 2018, school systems in Maryland weren’t required to report their use of seclusion and restraint to the state.
That changed when the state education department — after facing pressure from advocates like Margolis who were concerned about the practices’ disproportionate impact on students with disabilities — adopted new data collection guidelines.
The 2017 change required each district to send its numbers on seclusion and restraint — broken down by race, gender, age, disability and more — to the state legislature each year.
“Prior to 2017, we really only had anecdotal information,” Margolis said.
Beyond the heavy use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities and Black students, the three years of Maryland data collected also show a disproportionate impact against younger students, boys and Black students.
For all three years, elementary schoolers in Frederick County and across the state were by far the most likely age group to experience seclusion or restraint. Boys were restrained or secluded more than girls in every county, every year.
“It’s a pervasive problem nationally,” Margolis said. “If you are a young, Black boy with autism, the rates are just so high.”
In the 2019-20 school year, FCPS restrained 559 students and secluded 348 before the pandemic hit. The district ranked fifth in restraint that year and third in seclusion statewide.
Before the change in Maryland code, districts had been required to submit seclusion and restraint data to the federal government every two years as part of its Civil Rights Data Collection program. But those numbers weren’t very useful, said Guy Stephens, who founded the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint after his son was restrained in Calvert County.
“Unfortunately, that data is terrible,” Stephens said. “There have been a lot of issues with underreporting and reporting zeros.”
In 2019, the federal Government Accountability Office issued a report acknowledging the issues with school restraint and seclusion data. The report said 70 percent of the more than 17,000 school districts in the U.S. reported zero incidents of restraint and zero incidents of seclusion for the 2015-16 school year.
Districts reporting zeros that year included massive school systems like New York City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District and Houston Independent School District. The GAO called on the federal education department to “take immediate action” regarding the inaccuracies.
In Maryland, local families, activists and attorneys had long heard stories about improper use of seclusion and restraint throughout the state. They suspected some districts used the tactics more than others, Margolis said. But the state data collection requirement was a turning point.
“It’s pretty powerful. It’s pretty powerful stuff,” Margolis said. “And it’s really very concerning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.