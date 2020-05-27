Dean Rose has always been involved with the younger generation.
A Frederick resident for 40 years, Rose has had two children graduate from Frederick County Public Schools, coached varsity basketball at Urbana and Oakdale high schools and, most recently, has served as chairman of the board of directors for the Frederick County Boys and Girls Club.
“I’ve been so close to FCPS from coaching and my relationship with other organizations that I just felt like there’s something I could bring,” Rose said regarding his decision to run for an open seat on the Frederick County Board of Education.
Although some of his priorities as a candidate have shifted due to the pandemic, Rose said his overall mission is the same and repeated his campaign slogan, “Being a voice for students.”
That means making sure students are equipped both academically and mentally to come back to school in the fall, if allowed.
“One of the most important issues we’re going to face is what kids have been going through during the shutdown. We’re going to have to be able to provide mental health and social services to all our children so we get kids back on track,” Rose said.
To do this, Rose said he would like to see more partnerships between FCPS and local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, I Believe in Me or the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County, which he can help facilitate.
He also hopes to see FCPS take safety seriously whenever students are allowed to return to buildings.
“Nothing will happen if we’re not able to come up with a safe learning environment for students and staff,” Rose said. “What will happen to the community confidence if we have one outbreak in one school. We’ve got to be attuned to that and prepare for all eventualities.”
If elected, Rose said he plans to advocate on behalf of the school system whenever possible.
“In this current environment, our board has to evolve into both a working and advocate board — going to the state, going to Annapolis, getting in front of our county representatives,” he said. “I know we have a relationship, but we need to have a stronger voice.”
Rose would also like to get the community more involved with the board.
“How many times that I’ve been in a [board] meeting and I’m the only person there that doesn’t have an FCPS badge,” Rose said. “We have got to activate our community. We have got to get more people coming to meetings and speaking and we have to hear them.”
Rose also wants to make sure voices from every part of the county are heard and would like to see the board hold a few meetings at other locations besides the board room.
“We should move it around where at least once a quarter we’re having a meeting where the people and students are,” Rose said. “I think that would really help our attendance....and help activate our community and let them know that they’re being heard.”
Rose also promised to be transparent in his decisions if elected as a board member and share his point of view.
He also hopes to continue ushering successful FCPS programs forward, such as the Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies program, which was piloted last year at Monocacy Elementary School and helps students develop social-emotional skills.
“We’re always trying to innovate,” Rose said. “FCPS is becoming a leader in curriculum innovation...I think that’s a real strength that FCPS has, that they are very open to adjusting their curriculum and they’re aware of what’s needed.”
When asked how he would balance the demands of being a board member along with his other undertakings, Rose said he decided to run almost a year and a half ago in order to make preparations and be sure he would have the time needed to dedicate to the position.
When asked what he would bring to the board and why voters should check his name on the ballot, Rose gave three words.
“Passion, commitment, and experience,” he said.
