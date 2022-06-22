Hundreds of circular dials lit up in an array of colors as youngsters checked out the newest addition to the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick on Wednesday.
The interactive display, called an Everbright, is similar to the Lite Brite toy, but instead of moving colored pegs, users twist 392 dials to switch between 158 colors, according to a news release from Frederick County Public Libraries.
The custom-built piece is mounted to a wall in the children's section and large enough for numerous people to play with it at once.
James Kelly, the director of FCPL, described the Everbright as a tool for collaborative play.
"It's specifically designed to be inclusive. It's ADA accessible, and its quiet, tactile, screen-free play is welcoming to those in our community who are neurodivergent," Kelly said before the unveiling.
Dozens of families gathered around the display Wednesday morning while it was still covered with an orange-and-white cloth.
The library system teased the unveiling in advance on Facebook, inviting users to guess what it might be. Some thought it might be a special place for books, a Lego bin or a Pokémon, branch administrator Beth Heltebridle said, drawing chuckles from the crowd.
After much anticipation, the cloth covering the Everbright was lifted away. Beneath it, purple and white lights cascaded over one another. Heltebridle quickly demonstrated how to use the Everbright, then turned to the children.
"It's your turn," she said.
The youngsters ran and toddled forward, wasting no time. As they played, a library staff member occasionally changed the colors and projected designs, controlling the Everbright from a tablet.
The Everbright can be used for free play or set to display designs, such as fireworks or the library's logo, FCPL development officer Jess El-Zeftawy said. Children can also ask the staff to save their artwork and display it the next time they visit, so they can continue working on their designs, she said.
Frederick resident Camille Deane took her three sons to see the display. Three-month-old Conner, lying in a stroller, gazed with wide eyes as his brothers Cooper, 5, and Cayden, 3, twisted the dials on the board.
"I think it's fun for them to do," and keeps the boys busy while she hunts for books, Deane said.
Ten-year-old Lela Bowersox thinks the Everbright is a good way to bring more children into the library, where they will hopefully read more books.
"I think more kids reading books is better for their future," she said.
Teresa Wax smiled as she watched the children play.
"It's all because of my mom," she said.
Wax made a donation to the library in her late mother's memory, helping make the Everbright purchase possible.
Loretta Beuchert was an avid reader, Wax said, and instilled that passion in her children and grandchildren.
When Beuchert died last year, Wax said, she felt inspired to make a donation to the library her mother appreciated so deeply. The library staff suggested putting the funding toward an Everbright, which Wax supported.
Beuchert's grandchildren recalled visiting the children's section with her.
"I remember when this first opened," Wax's son Matt said.
Now 27, Matt still remembers visiting the C. Burr Artz library with his mother and grandmother when he was little.
"They always had me into reading," he said.
His sister Rachel Massuda, 30, said Matt used to leave the library with stacks of books. Their mother read to them every night as children. Then, as adults, they read to their grandmother when she became ill.
"This is very meaningful," Massuda said as children played with the Everbright.
Before long, the next generation of their family can see the impact of Beuchert's legacy. Massuda is pregnant, and Wax is excited to pass on the love of reading to her grandchild.
"I'm going to bring my grandbabies to the library," Wax said.
(1) comment
It would be even more cool if it had pegs that lit up like the old Lite Bright board.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.