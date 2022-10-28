Two slates of candidates for the Frederick County Board of Education will face off in the Nov. 8 general election, capping off a lengthy campaign season that has seen unusually high spending and community engagement.

The Students First Slate — made up of Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and incumbent Karen Yoho — and the Education Not Indoctrination Slate, which features Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose, have expressed starkly different views on the challenges facing Frederick County Public Schools and what should be done about them.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription