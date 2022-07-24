In May, Preservation Matters covered the James Bates hand elevator at the original warehouse of D.C. Winebrenner & Son Wholesale Grocers on East Fourth Street.
The story of this fascinating industrial artifact generated a flurry of interest and notices to me about other historic elevators in Frederick.
Now we know that downtown Frederick is lucky to have two additional historic elevators. These elevators are relatively rare, having largely been replaced with electric elevators by the first quarter of the 20th century.
The first, another Bates elevator, was brought to my attention by the staff at the Civil War Medicine Museum on East Patrick Street.
For most of its history, this building served as a furniture and undertaking business, starting with James Whitehill in 1832, then Clarence Carty shortly after the Civil War — a history well documented in a previous Preservation Matters column (“Civil War Museum building has a unique past,” Feb. 22, 2021).
While Carty replaced the main building in the 1890s, Whitehill’s earlier warehouse remained. Within this section, the Bates elevator stands, likely installed by Carty between 1892 and 1897.
The other historic elevator is in D.C. Winebrenner & Son’s 1911 brick warehouse on South Carroll Street.
It’s no surprise given the company’s earlier use of the technology in its first warehouse on Fourth Street. However, this time the elevator is from the more commonly known Otis Elevator Company.
Elisha Otis was an American industrialist most well known for his invention of the safety elevator in 1853, an advancement that profoundly changed the design of buildings and cities.
Elisha Otis died in 1861. The company continues to innovate and enhance elevator technology today.
The Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps of Winebrenner’s Carroll Street warehouse from 1911 note the location of this elevator along the south wall of the building, where access to rail was available to transport goods.
There is also a notation on the map that the elevator was powered by a gas engine, then by an electric motor by 1922.
- Do you have interest in historic preservation? The city of Frederick is looking for new candidates to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
Participation is an excellent way to use your knowledge to contribute to our community and be involved in important decisions that affect the city’s historic character.
Members must, at a minimum, have a demonstrated special interest, specific knowledge or professional or academic training in such fields as history, architecture, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, cultural anthropology, folklore, curation, conservation, landscape architecture, historic preservation, urban design or related disciplines.
The HPC reviews applications for exterior changes to sites or structures within the Historic Preservation Overlay District, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Land Management Code (LMC), and for engaging in other functions as provided in the LMC.
Meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested should email a cover letter and a current resume to Carreanne Eyler at ceyler@city offrederickmd.gov as soon as possible. If you have questions, please call 301-600-1499.
