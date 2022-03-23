For more than two hours Tuesday night, Frederick County residents spoke to members of the school board’s Racial Equity Committee about addressing racism in the county’s schools.
The committee's forum, held in the auditorium of Frederick High School, came in the wake of an incident at Middletown Middle School earlier this month in which three white eighth grade students shared threatening anti-Black images on social media.
The students are facing hate crime charges in connection with the posts, which show them holding what appear to be firearms and include captions laced with racial slurs indicating the children would shoot Black people.
“We’re really heartened that our community came together to support Middletown Middle School and its students of color. But we know that there is more we can do, both for our students at that school and across the district,” said Kisha Coa, a Racial Equity Committee co-chair. “We really see today as a starting point.”
Dozens of people spoke, and the event stretched more than an hour longer than it was scheduled to. Many speakers called on Frederick County Public Schools to incorporate more Black history into its curriculum, hire more staff of color and take a more proactive approach toward bias.
Several speakers said the district should consider hiring a person of color to be the next superintendent.
“If you really want to send a strong message about where the school system stands,” said Willie Mahone, president of the local NAACP chapter, “bring in a Black superintendent.”
Other people used their time to tell more personal stories about racism they or their loved ones had experienced in Frederick County. One woman, who said she raised three mixed-race children in the Middletown school district, began to cry as she spoke.
When she tried to approach school staff about racial name-calling and stereotyping her children were facing, the speaker said, she felt ignored over and over again.
“Those little problems become big problems. And then we end up with a death threat in a middle school, and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god! How did that happen?’” she said. “We’ve been ignoring, ignoring, ignoring all this time.”
The woman wanted her 16-year-old son — a student at Middletown High School — to attend Tuesday’s forum with her, she said. But he refused, telling her it was “going to be a lot of talk and nothing’s going to happen.”
“That really hurt me,” the speaker said, her voice breaking. “It makes me sad that somebody who is 16 is already cynical — in a way that he should not be — about a school that is supposed to be looking out for him.”
While the vast majority of Tuesday night’s speakers seemed to be broadly in agreement and spoke forcefully against racism, there was a moment of tension when one woman blamed the Middletown incident on the Black Lives Matter movement. She told the crowd their cause was “bull[expletive],” argued that systemic racism was a myth and said FCPS was “obsessed with the color of someone’s skin.”
When the woman’s allotted three minutes were up, she momentarily refused to give up the microphone, continuing to shout over the crowd’s disapproving response. After a brief period of disorder, the woman left the auditorium.
Later, Regan Helm, a freshman at Linganore High School, took to the podium. During her first year in high school, Helm, who is Black, said she's been treated "as if I have no knowledge of how to speak or as if I’m incapable of writing."
Regan was the only student to speak Tuesday night. She told the committee members, who were seated on the stage before her, that they needed to spend more time listening to student voices.
"Things are going to change. I'm not going to stop. I'm going to keep on speaking," she said, before putting the microphone down and returning triumphantly to her seat. “People are going to hear my story."
The crowd gave her a standing ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.