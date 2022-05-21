On Hood College's graduation day, Hiba Usmani felt like she was saying goodbye to her home.
"I am truly so happy, but so sad at the same time," the senior class president said before the ceremony.
Usmani, 21, graduated from Urbana High School before making her way to Hood. She studied biology and psychology as an undergrad and will continue her education at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She hopes to be a physician assistant.
On Saturday morning, Usmani was one of 430 students who graduated from the school. The Class of 2022 represented students who received bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. They hailed from numerous states and 14 countries.
Though Usmani has lived in Frederick for some time, she came to the U.S. from Qatar with her family when she was 1 year old. She credits her parents for encouraging her to attend Hood.
"If I could dedicate my degree, that would be to my parents," Usmani said.
Getting to graduation day was no small feat for Usmani, and she said friends in the biology department helped her get there. It's a tight knit community, she said.
For fellow graduate Domota Byrd, 22, building community was a big part of his college experience.
The Olney resident served as president of the Black Student Union for three years and on Saturday proudly wore a stole bearing the organization's name. Under his leadership, the Black Student Union held forums, parties and educational events. Byrd said diversity has been his main focus in college.
After graduation, Byrd will work in fundraising for a high school in Takoma Park. He majored in political science with a minor in nonprofit and civic engagement.
But before graduates could take the next step in life, they had an important walk to take.
Just before 10 a.m., square caps turned to face the white columns of Coblentz Hall that loomed behind the graduation stage. Music filled the air, and family members grasping cameras crowded the path down the center of the quad.
Shouts and cheers lifted from parents and students alike.
"We love you!" one person yelled, and similar adorations followed.
With the graduates seated, college President Andrea Chapdelaine lauded the Class of 2022 for navigating higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You have had an educational experience like no other," she said.
Chapdelaine encouraged the graduates to do good in the world, but most of all, to be happy. She said Hood would always be their home.
When Usmani took to the podium, she told her classmates she saw future athletes, artists, business managers, educators, engineers and more in front of her.
"Our freshman year, we entered our convocation ceremony after orientation week, bright eyed with yellow dinks on our head," she said.
Dinks are hats given to first-year students at Hood in their class color as part of a longstanding tradition.
But the Class of 2022's dink days weren't long behind them when COVID-19 began to spread in Frederick County. Usmani said the pandemic hit them like a brick.
"We have truly seen it all and experienced undergrad so differently than anyone in any generation ever has before," she said.
Despite this, Usmani said the class achieved great things.
And the commencement speaker did not let the grads forget it.
"You have marched. You have spoken out. You have been activists and allies," said Aba Blankson, chief marketing and communications officer for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP.
Blankson, who graduated from Hood in 1999 after studying math, encouraged graduates to share what they've learned. She advised them not to compare their successes and to focus on their own timelines.
"Some people will put you in a tiny, tiny box — a box much smaller than what your dreams need to thrive and flourish," Blankson said. "Don't settle for that."
One student who refused to settle on her dreams was graduate and Frederick resident Maria Silva, 26. She transferred to Hood during the pandemic. It was difficult, she said in an interview.
Silva started her higher education in Peru, and gave up for a time.
"I had the opportunity to come here to the U.S. and ... take back and fight for those dreams," she said.
After community college, she went on to study economics and global studies at Hood. Silva said she wants to help minority communities, and plans to pursue a higher degree abroad.
On Saturday, Silva's decorated cap read, "Nevertheless, she persisted."
