As schools remain closed and students adapt to the norms of distance learning, teachers and school administrators have had to come up with creative ways to keep students engaged and educated.
Some who have had to be the most creative are those that teach the youngest learners. That includes the teachers of the Goodard School in Urbana, which educates and cares for children from as young as six weeks old all the way up until they are ready to move on to Kindergarten.
The school closed its doors on March 25th and has been continuing virtual instruction since. John Pelicano, owner and director of the Goddard School, said staff knew the closure was coming and began recording videos in their classrooms of book readings and art projects in preparation.
Since the closure, those videos and others that teachers have recorded from their homes have been uploaded to the school’s Facebook and Youtube channels daily and families have been sent daily lesson plans of activities for their children to complete.
“The goal is to give them the tools and resources to keep [students] active, to keep them engaged and to keep them moving forward so that when we do get back it’s a very, very smooth transition back into the classroom,” Pelicano said.
The school also started weekly classroom Zoom calls to help students reconnect.
“Teachers are able to do a project, talk with the students ... to give them a sense of normalcy and what we found was the children really love seeing their friends,” Pelicano said. “So the first few minutes of all the meetings, the kids are on there and they’re saying “Hi, friend” and you hear all this jabber. It’s really nice to see that.”
Amy Baumgarten co-teaches a pre-Kindergarten class at Goddard. She said her goal during the closure is not to necessarily teach her students anything new but to keep them refreshed on concepts they’ve already learned. This way students will come back all at the same level.
“With the distance learning we don’t know who’s doing what at home ... so if we do come back before the end of the school year everyone’s kind of on the same page and that way we can kind of move on together,” Baumgarten said.
Herself and her co-teacher asked students to review words and letters and do simple math activities with their toys at home.
For art and science lessons Baumgarten said they try to find basic projects that won’t require a lot of resources or tools, because some families may have more at home than others.
“We’ve been trying to pick basic things that are still going to keep them busy without having the parents go nuts trying to find materials to complete the activities,” Baumgarten said. “Your creativity definitely has to come out a little bit more during these times.”
When asked if she was concerned that some students may experience a loss of some concepts or knowledge, Baumgarten said she was but was confident that the curriculum in place at the Goddard School wouldn’t allow for too much of an impact.
“Our curriculum is so closely related to the Kindergarten curriculum that even if they do slide back a little bit they won’t be so far behind that when they go to Kindergarten they’re not going to know what’s going on,” she said.
Ossy Font and his wife Gretchen Rivera-Capella have two children who attend the Goddard School. They said they appreciate the work the teachers continue to put in during this time and the daily lesson plans the school has offered.
“It gives us something for them to do while we try and sneak in a little bit of work. They still need help to get through some of the items but at least it provides them with some sort of structure,” Font said. “It’s been very helpful that it didn’t just end, that the school didn’t just close its doors.”
The new routine hasn’t come without challenge though. Font is an essential worker at an emergency response center and oftentimes has shifts during the week. When he isn’t home, Rivera-Capella said it can be difficult to juggle everything.
“We’re not teachers and we’re trying to make it as close as possible to the school day for them but it’s a challenge because we have to cover our full day of work while trying to...give them the attention that they need and cover the needs that they have,” she said.
They are making it work though because they know how important these young developmental years are for their sons.
Many of the Goddard School’s students are at an age where they’re learning essential skills and knowledge, which is why continuing their education in any form is critical, Pelicano said.
For some of the school’s youngest learners, like Font’s 1-year-old son Miles, that means daily activities such as finger painting or going out into the yard and collecting leaves of different sizes.
“All of this is the foundation of what is to come. We don’t want our children to be just sat in front of a TV for four to six hours a day...that is detrimental,” Pelicano said.
It also helps provide students with a sense of routine during a time when they may not understand fully why they’re at home every day.
“Because of the unusual situation they’re experiencing, having the homework they have to do on a daily basis and the activities that they can do, it does provide them with a sense of normalcy,” Font said.
Looking forward, Pelicano said the Goddard School will continue to provide its students and families with the education and resources they need for as long as the closure lasts.
Although tuition has been reduced for families to almost 40 percent of the normal rates, Pelicano said he is proud that the school has been able to retain all their lead teachers.
“We intend to continue operating in this manner providing service and instruction with our families, keeping the Goddard School relevant to early childhood education and what children need in these times,” he said.
Baumgarten agreed although she mentioned things might get tricky with transitioning students to new classrooms and teachers if the closure extends into another school year. She’s optimistic though that the outside-the-box thinking that has carried the school this far will continue to keep them going through any hurdle.
“I think that if that time comes, we will all pull together and then we’ll really see some creativity come out,” she said.
