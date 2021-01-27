The ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony at Hood College’s renovated, $7.2 million Beneficial-Hodson Library and Learning Commons Wednesday was complete with oversized scissors and overjoyed remarks by college president Andrea Chapdelaine.
Featured within the overhaul, which began in January 2020, is "beautiful, functional space to meet the needs of our community," Chapdelaine remarked.
The new digs feature the latest technology, group study rooms, a coffee shop and even places to take a nap. Renovations also include glass-wall installations to add natural light, "revamped" student study pods and lecture spaces, a new computer lab and 16 collaboration rooms.
Technology is central to the new Hood experience. Chapdelaine said the original library was built right before computers, the cloud and social media revolutionized the way students use libraries.
“Our library really reflected an older model of learning and access to information,” she said. “We realized that our students were not utilizing the library to the extent that we would want, in terms of the physical space.”
Chapdelaine said she’s looking forward to seeing students in the library working together, accessing resources and socializing.
“When we can, I hope this place is filled to the brim with students,” she said.
That isn't possible just yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, however. (Students are set to return to Hood for classes Feb. 1.)
Still, Chapdelaine called the library the heart of the campus and spoke about the importance of access to knowledge.
“Libraries have always been my favorite places," the president said during the opening ceremony. "I am certainly a very ardent bibliophile. Weekly trips to the library as a child with my mom and my siblings were the highlights of my weeks. I still have so many fond memories of 'studying' in college in the library with friends. We did get a little studying done.”
The new space was funded by a grant from the state of Maryland and funds from the Hodson Trust and other benefactors.
“As you can imagine, a project of this scale takes many, many hands to make happen,” Chapdelaine said. “So I want to thank all those who made it possible.”
Library Director Toby Peterson, in a video overview, echoed how eager college officials are to have students back on campus and, eventually, filling up the new library.
"One of my favorite areas in the library is the second-floor south study area," Peterson said. "It features the new glass curtain wall and will soon feature some new, comfy lounge-style furniture."
