Five-year-old Lucy Lemon posed for a photo on Monday evening, flashing a thumbs-up to her mother and showing off a cheetah-printed Band-Aid on her arm.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting to get to this point,” said her mom, Susanna Camalier, clearly grinning behind her mask. “It’s a little bit of history in the making.”
Lucy was one of 190 kids to receive their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Deer Crossing Elementary School in New Market on Monday. Frederick County Public Schools’ vaccination program for kids 5-11 is underway, and officials say the speed at which appointments are filling up is an indicator of the community’s pent-up demand.
The free clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday are already full or nearly full, FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland said.
“These clinics filled up fast — much faster than our high school clinics,” Oland said. “We know that families are excited to get this done, and we’re happy to provide the space.”
About 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 became eligible for the shots after the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization on Oct. 29. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The FDA studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Schools play a vital role in the rollout of shots to kids, federal officials say. First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign for child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.
At the same time, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are sending a letter to school districts across the country calling on them to organize vaccine clinics for their newly eligible students. The officials are reminding school districts that they can tap into billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money to support pediatric vaccination efforts.
For parents at FCPS’ Deer Crossing clinic, holding their child’s hand through the jab was a milestone moment in the pandemic.
“I don’t know if she’ll remember this when she gets older, but it’s certainly a big day for us,” Camalier said, her arm around Lucy.
Camalier and her husband both work in health care, and they’d been talking to Lucy about the vaccine for a while. She knew the shot might hurt a little. She also knew it would be the first step in getting back to dance classes and playdates and soccer practice.
Julia Hennessy, 8, and her 11-year-old brother, Daniel, were looking forward to attending a Bob Dylan concert with their dad, Chris, next week. He stood close by as each child scrunched their eyes shut and braced for the shot.
“Were you nervous about it?” Chris asked afterwards, as the kids lounged on cafeteria tables, waiting for their 15-minute observation period to end.
“Did you see that needle?” Daniel exclaimed in reply.
Kids get smaller doses of vaccine than adults do — not because of their size, but because their robust immune systems require less of a push to kick into gear. The difference in dosage means providers have to procure and distribute kids’ shots through different channels than they normally would.
In a partnership with the county health department, FCPS is holding clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at elementary schools around the county. Organizers can vaccinate 190 kids at each event, said Bridgid Knott, a health department employee coordinating the school clinics.
Kids who receive their first shot at a school clinic are automatically registered to receive their second dose three weeks later at the same location, Knott added.
The health department is also offering vaccine clinics specifically for kids 5-11 at its Oak Street site, Knott said. Those are scheduled for the next two Saturdays, with 300 appointments available at each. They’re already fully booked.
Both FCPS and the health department will announce more clinics as they’re scheduled.
Knott added families with children between 5 and 11 could likely secure vaccine appointments at pharmacies and drugstores around the county or at their physician’s office.
While kids are less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19, with the delta variant they get infected and transmit “just as readily as adults do,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said at a recent White House briefing.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, at least 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized and more than 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition.
“We want to encourage the 5 to 11-year-olds to be vaccinated,” Knott said.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
Correction: Chris Hennessy's name has been corrected.
