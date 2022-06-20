Two and a half years ago, Inga James drew up a five-page plan for making Frederick County a trauma-responsive community.
Baltimore had just passed the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, which set the mayor and city agencies on a path toward improving their ability to work with traumatized residents. Frederick could do the same, James figured.
At about 3 p.m. on March 13, 2020, James — president and executive director of Frederick’s Heartly House — met with Alderman Kelly Russell and County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater to ask their advice for getting similar legislation passed in Frederick.
Forty-five minutes later, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the city in response to COVID-19. The meeting James had just had with Fitzwater and Russell soon left her mind.
But in the months that followed, as James read about spikes in depression, suicide, substance use and intimate partner violence that experts were sure were coming, she wonderied: “What’s anybody doing about this?”
Convinced the reaction to the new wave of trauma generated by COVID-19 would have to come from the grassroots, James helped create Trauma Responsive Frederick — a collaborative she now chairs that, as of this month, has close to 100 members representing more than 50 government departments, organizations, businesses and nonprofits countywide.
What started out as a “crisis response” to trauma created by the pandemic now has a much larger mission. James and other Trauma Responsive Frederick members want to create a culture of empathy in the community that breaks the habit of blaming trauma victims for their misfortune.
Or, as explained by Dr. Rachel Mandel — coordinator and consultant for Trauma Responsive Frederick — the group wants business owners, teachers, police officers and residents to stop asking, “What’s wrong with you?” and start asking, “What happened to you?”
Trauma Responsive Frederick provides a network for members to share information about what their organizations do to reduce trauma in the Frederick community and develop partnerships to further this goal.
Members hold presentations and training workshops for groups across the community. They walk participants through what trauma is — an experience that threatens a person’s life or well-being and changes how they look at themselves or their place in the world — and describe its symptoms.
They talk about what people can do to be more trauma-informed in their lives and workplaces.
Trauma Responsive Frederick visited the sergeants’ meeting for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Division a few months ago.
Capt. Jeff Eyler, commander for the division, said the discussion was a reminder that most people have experienced some kind of trauma, including people who patrol officers interact with daily.
Understanding how someone’s past experiences will shape how they interact with an officer is important when looking for ways to de-escalate a situation, Eyler said.
One of the biggest issues that police consider is how to work with people experiencing mental health conditions and crises, Eyler said. Members of law enforcement might not be the best suited people to handle these situations, he said, but as of now, they are expected to do so.
“And that is our job — to meet those expectations,” Eyler said. “So we need to figure out some way to deal with these kinds of situations effectively, and to keep everybody safe at the same time.”
Trauma Responsive Frederick hosted a workshop at the March meeting for the Frederick County Society for Human Resources Management and the spring meeting of Frederick Health’s chaplain intern and residency program, among other presentations.Frederick County Circuit Court Magistrate Joanie Raymond became involved in Trauma Responsive Frederick after meeting with James and Mandel last year. Now, she serves on its community education, awareness and technical support committee.
This summer, she said, a representative from the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges will come to Frederick to assess its child welfare court through a trauma-informed lens and provide suggestions for how the court can improve its processes to better serve parents and their children.Watching Trauma Reponsive Frederick become more well known in the community has been exciting, Raymond said. She hopes the group will become a go-to resource for trauma-informed education and advocacy.
Mary Lynn Hinde, a member of Trauma Responsive Frederick’s steering committee, shares Raymond’s hopes for the organization.
The effect of each training workshop reverberates far beyond those who participate, Hinde said. People take what they learn and use it when speaking with family members, faith leaders, doctors, friends and neighbors.
“Language is everything with this,” Hinde said of promoting a trauma-responsive community. “Every word matters.”
