Between 2012 and 2019, the percentage of Frederick County middle and high school students who said they had ever seriously considered suicide remained relatively steady, hovering around 16 or 17%.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers — along with other survey results aiming to measure the mental health of the county's adolescents — saw an alarming increase.
According to the most recent state survey data, collected in fall 2021, about 28% of Frederick County Public Schools students in 6th, 7th or 8th grade had seriously considered suicide. The Frederick County data largely mirrored the statewide data.
That's more than one student in every four — and an increase of 10 percentage points from pre-pandemic data.
"It just stopped me in my tracks," Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson said of the data in an interview.
The figures come from the Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), which uses questions compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure trends about youth alcohol and drug use, vehicle safety, sexual activity and more every two years.
In 2021, about 4,500 FCPS students completed the survey.
Their self-reported mental health data was "significantly concerning," said Andrea Walker, director of behavioral health services for the Frederick County Health Department and the leader of the county's new Suicide Prevention Coalition.
About 20% of middle schooler respondents indicated they had made a plan for suicide.
More than 8% of middle school respondents, and 17% of high school respondents, indicated they had attempted suicide.
Meanwhile, nearly 40% of students in both groups indicated that, in the year preceding the survey, they had "felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks" that they stopped doing usual activities.
All of those data points represent increases from pre-pandemic survey data.
And the timeline mirrors what Walker described as an increased demand for mental health services in Frederick County.
That demand extends across all age groups, Walker said.
"But we are particularly concerned about our youth," she said.
County clinicians braced for impact when the pandemic began, Walker said, and are still working to understand the full extent of its impact on young people's mental health.
"One of the things that we know about children and adolescents is that they do best when they can predict what their future is," Walker said. "Routine is important. It helps reduce anxiety and stress."
Lynn Davis, FCPS' coordinator of mental health services, said the district has used some of its COVID relief funding to bolster resources for struggling students.
The grants allowed the district to pay for trauma therapy for uninsured students, bring in bereavement counselors, and launch a transition program for students coming out of a mental health-related hospitalization.
But if the school board doesn't start funding those programs in its regular budget, they will end when the relief grants expire at the end of this coming school year.
FCPS also tries to implement "upstream support" for students who are especially vulnerable to mental health challenges, including those who are homeless or living in poverty, Davis said.
Previous YRBS data, for instance, prompted the district to dedicate some of its social workers to connecting students in homeless shelters with supportive adults in their school.
The district also offers intervention training to teachers, aiming to help them feel more prepared to recognize and take action when a student is in distress.
"People don't just automatically feel comfortable [intervening] without training," Davis said.
There are still challenges, though, Davis said. For one, Black students and Hispanic or Latino students generally fared worse than the countywide average on mental health measures in the 2021 YRBS, and the region needs to work on diversifying its mental health workforce.
"We have to do better at recruiting professionals into the field," she said.
There's a particular lack of Spanish-speaking counselors, Davis said.
And addressing the rise in mental health challenges among students requires partnerships that extend far beyond the school system, Davis said.
"We're one facet of a community responsibility for the wellbeing of our children," she said.
For Johnson, the data drives home that schools, where children spend so many of their waking hours, have to focus on wraparound services.
"Anyone who says, 'Well, when I was in school 50 years ago, all we worried about was reading, writing and arithmetic' ... They need to see the data," Johnson said. "We can't do business the way we've always been doing business."
Walker urged parents and caregivers not to write off potentially concerning behavior from the young people in their lives. There are key differences between typical teenage behavior and suicidal ideation, she said.
"It can be normal for teenagers to be moody," Walker said. "It’s not normal for them to have thoughts of suicide and wanting to hurt themselves."
Davis, meanwhile, encouraged families and students to take the issue seriously, but not to lose hope.
"Being a teenager is a time of great potential," Davis said. "Often it's portrayed as a time of great risk. ... But the story needs to be about how we can help them succeed. Because I have every confidence that we can."
"We can't give up," Davis added. "We have to be vigilant."
