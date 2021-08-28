About 98 percent of Frederick County’s 44,800 public school students are back in classrooms for the 2021-22 school year. That means that for the first time in nearly a year and a half, the district’s schools are operating at full capacity.
Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors. Still, after the first five days of instruction, about 600 students were in quarantine this week, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban wrote in an email to the News-Post.
Parents and community members have expressed confusion over the past two weeks about how the system identifies positive coronavirus cases, what the protocols are for quarantining and more.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s written coronavirus mitigation plan.
What safety measures are in place?
All staff and students must wear face coverings in school buildings and on buses. Students may remove their masks while outdoors, but unvaccinated people are “strongly encouraged” to keep them on at all times, FCPS officials say.
The district has also worked to boost ventilation schedules in school buildings, clean high-touch surfaces and encourage hand-washing and sanitizing.
Unlike some other counties in the state, FCPS is not requiring proof of vaccination or regular COVID-19 tests for its staff.
Is FCPS administering regular COVID-19 tests to students and staff?
No. Students or staff who develop coronavirus symptoms are given referrals for diagnostic testing, but FCPS isn’t administering tests to anyone in school buildings.
What happens if my child starts showing symptoms?
Students who exhibit any symptom of COVID-19 — outlined on this chart — must isolate at home for 10 days unless they can obtain a negative coronavirus test or an alternative diagnosis from their doctor.
All unvaccinated FCPS students who share a household with the symptomatic student must follow the same rules.
What happens to students or staff who test positive?
Positive cases must isolate at home for at least 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. They can return to school on the 11th day — as long as they are asymptomatic.
How do they determine “close contacts”?
For students, close contacts are anyone who was within three feet of the positive person for a total of 15 minutes or greater across a 24‐hour period.
The rules are different if the contact occurred during lunch time. Then, the radius is extended from three feet to six feet.
Contact tracers use the six-foot guidance for all adults in school buildings.
What happens to those close contacts?
It depends on vaccination status and whether an individual is showing symptoms. If a close contact is vaccinated and asymptomatic, they don’t need to quarantine at all.
Symptomatic vaccinated people and all unvaccinated people must quarantine after exposure to a positive case.
The quarantine can end in a few different ways.
- Asymptomatic individuals can return to school after 10 days in quarantine.
- Asymptomatic individuals can return to school after seven days in quarantine if they have a negative test result. Importantly, that test is only valid if it was administered at least 5 days into the quarantine.
- Asymptomatic individuals can return to school after 14 days in quarantine if they are unable to wear a mask consistently and correctly.
What are students supposed to do while in quarantine?
Unlike last year, students in quarantine can’t tune into virtual class. Instead, FCPS is asking teachers to upload class notes, assignments and instructional materials to the learning management platform Schoology.
The district is working on expanding virtual tutoring services to support students in quarantine, Alban said.
Who is keeping track of all of this, and where can I stay informed?
Contact tracing is done by FCPS staff in conjunction with the county health department.
FCPS maintains a dashboard showing positive student and staff cases at each school that should be updated by 10 a.m. each Monday. Though the dashboard doesn’t currently track how many students are in quarantine, a district spokesperson said that could change in the future.
The district’s hotline for COVID-19 related questions is 240-201-9573.
