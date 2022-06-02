Waverley Elementary School’s cafeteria was packed on Thursday evening, buzzing with hundreds of voices and lined wall-to-wall with metal folding chairs.
It marked the last time that that half-century-old room would be so full.
At a joyous, sentimental ceremony, current and former teachers, students and families gathered to bid the school building farewell before it’s torn down in just a few days. School district officials say the new Waverley Elementary — a state-of-the-art facility across the street — will be the largest elementary school in the state when it opens in the fall.
The new two-story school will have lockers in the hallways and a rock-climbing wall in the gym, students reported excitedly. But it won’t contain the same memories as the current building, a crowded, lovingly decorated place that’s served Frederick children since the year Apollo 11 landed on the moon.
“It’s just wild,” said Jaime Flores, looking around the gym on Thursday. “It makes me feel so old.”
Flores, who attended Waverley for all of elementary school, is done with high school now. He and a few friends stopped by to say goodbye to the building, laughing and reminiscing along the way.
The group marveled at X-shaped markings on the gym wall. They were about shoulder-height now, but Flores and his friends remember straining to hit them with playground balls as little kids. They seemed nearly out of reach.
“This is where I spent my entire childhood,” Flores said.
“The janitor!” his friend Mayerli Garcia exclaimed, pointing to a man across the room. “He’s still here!”
Nearby, Billy McRoberts posed for photos with child after child, greeting each one with excitement over the din of the pre-ceremony chatter. He didn’t always recall their names right away, but he knew all their faces.
“These are some of my babies right here,” McRoberts said, hugging a trio of young girls. “What grade are we in now? Sixth? Seventh?”
McRoberts has taught physical education at Waverley for 36 years, and he’s not done. He’s eager to see what the new gym has in store, he said.
But he’ll miss the cramped one, too.
“It’s gonna be tough,” he said. “I’ve spent over half my life in this gym.”
The current Waverley building, on the west side of the city of Frederick, was operating at 145 percent of its state-rated capacity in September 2021.
Because of residential growth in the area and the lack of options for a separate school site nearby, the new building will accommodate more than 1,000 students — even though the school board’s recommended maximum size for an elementary school is 700 students.
Some students from Hillcrest and Whittier elementary schools, which are also over capacity, will be redistricted to Waverley over the summer.
Several longtime Waverley teachers and administrators spoke at Thursday’s ceremony. A hush fell over the room as their presentations began, but teacher Laura Rottmund warned the crowd not to expect much from the projector and speakers they had on hand.
“We know the screen may be hard to see at times and portions of video may be difficult to hear,” she said. “It kind of comes with the Waverley package.”
Rottmund called Waverley “the little school that could.” Boxes were stacked near where she stood on the stage, a reminder of the impending move.
Jan Stitley, an English learner teacher, recounted how the school was originally built without walls separating classrooms.
“That was us!” a group of older adults shouted from the front row. The crowd laughed.
Waverley hasn’t just been an important place for Stitley profesionally, she said — it’s played a key role in her personal life, as well.
Coworkers threw Stitley a baby shower at the school when she was pregnant with her son. She went into labor during the party.
That son attended pre-K through fifth grade at Waverley. Stitley thanked the school staff for “helping raise him.”
Bobbi Nash, the school’s principal for 17 years before she left in 2015, became emotional as she addressed scores of families looking back at her.
Nash often fought for improvements to the school, she said, advocating before the central office staff. There were changes, “but nothing like that thing over there,” she said, gesturing toward the massive structure on the other side of the walls.
“I just can’t tell you how much this school means to me,” Nash said, her voice breaking.
Employees hoped on Thursday to unveil a time capsule from the school’s 30th anniversary in 1999. According to lore, it was buried under the sign in front of the main entrance. But after hours of digging and metal-detecting spread over two years, no one could find it.
They’re not giving up hope.
“We are not above offering a reward,” one teacher joked.
As the ceremony wound down, old friends embraced and headed out. Former students and teachers were invited to tour the building one last time.
McRoberts gave out Sharpies for anyone who wanted to sign their name to faded pillars in the cafeteria.
“That’ll do, girl,” one person had written. “That’ll do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.