Frederick Community College is offering music scholarships to school-aged children.
The Shields Music Scholarship Awards allow children ages 6 through 14 to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, guitar, percussion, and voice from FCC music department faculty members. The college has offered the program since 2000.
“This unique opportunity allows students of nearly all ages in our community the chance to receive private music lessons from our talented music faculty,” Marjory Serrano, FCC’s Shields coordinator, said in a news release. “Music education is a powerful way to instill confidence, encourage self-expression, and harbor creativity.”
Scholarships for the 2022-2023 year are available in the following categories:
- Merit: Children ages 8 through 18 who have experience with private music lessons
- Developing: Children ages 6 through 14 who have not had experience with private music lessons
- Continuing: Children ages 7 through 15 who have completed one year of musical instruction at FCC under the developing program
- College students: Students entering FCC who are majoring in music
The application deadline is May 27 for the merit, continuing and college categories and July 1 for the developing category.
Applicants to the merit and college categories will be required to audition. More information on the application process can be found at https://www.frederick.edu/arts-center/fcc-shields-music-scholarship.aspx.
Anyone with questions can email Serrano at mserrano@frederick.edu.
