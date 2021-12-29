Frederick Community College will operate remotely next week, officials announced Wednesday, citing “alarming rates” of new coronavirus cases.
Students at FCC are currently on winter break, and classes were set to resume in person on Jan. 3. In Wednesday’s email to students, interim FCC president Thomas H. Powell wrote that the campus would shift to remote learning until Jan. 9.
“With all the traveling and visiting of families and friends, I believe that it is only prudent for us to take some reasonable actions to mitigate any spread of the virus while the Omicron variant peaks,” Powell wrote. “An additional buffer period should help us curb the spread of this variant.”
Frederick Health will be providing testing on the campus in January, Powell added.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving a surge in infections in Frederick, across Maryland and nationwide. Frederick County reported a positivity rate of over 20 percent on Wednesday, by far the highest since April 2020, when testing wasn’t widely available.
At Hood College, students returning to campus after winter break will be required to participate in on-campus surveillance testing or provide proof of a negative test administered within 72 hours of their return.
Frederick County Public Schools is set to resume in-person operations Jan. 3. Before the break, the system saw a spike in cases, reporting 365 during the week of Dec. 13, compared with 206 the week before.
