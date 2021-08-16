Frederick Community College is offering new baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs starting this fall.
“We know there is a strong interest for high-level training in baking and pastry arts, but up until this point, it hasn’t been offered anywhere in our area,” said Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute. “We are thrilled that FCC is able to respond to workforce needs and provide both a degree and certificate program to serve individuals who are passionate about baking and pastry arts and want to turn it into a successful career.”
Baking and Pastry Arts Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Degree Program: The baking and pastry arts associate of applied science degree program can be completed in two years. This program provides students with a practical, skill-based baking and pastry education that explores both classical and contemporary techniques in the production of breads, pastries, cakes, chocolates, confections and other desserts. Through completion of the program, students earn several industry certifications such as ServSafe Food Manager and Certified Guest Service Professional.
Baking and Pastry Arts Certificate Program: The baking and pastry arts certificate program can be completed in three semesters. This program includes the same technical training as the degree program but without the general education course requirements. The certificate program prepares students to assume entry-level positions as trained baking professionals in a variety of settings including restaurants, hotels, resorts, private clubs, catering, bakeries, cafes, bistros, contract food service companies and more.
Both the degree and certificate program also include a 240-hour internship experience. Program learning outcomes are aligned with the American Culinary Federation’s required core competencies.
Program courses are taught by industry experts. Courses include Baking I and II, Culinary I, Artisan and Specialty Breads, Advanced Artistry Techniques, Introduction to Hospitality Management, Sanitation and Food Safety, Purchasing Cost Control, Event Management and Restaurant Production and Service, among others.
Fall classes at FCC start on Aug. 21. Registration is open now. For more information on the baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs, go to https://frederick-public.courseleaf.com, or email Elizabeth DeRose at ederose@frederick.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.