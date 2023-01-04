Academic Tournament
Logan Ojard, a Tuscarora High School team member, reacts to responding with an incorrect answer during the FCPS academic tournament in 2018.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick County Public School students will participate in the annual Academic Tournament beginning on Friday.

Each FCPS high school has an academic team. The 10 schools will compete against each other in weekly matches throughout January and February.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

Rah, Academics!

My high school didn’t offer this. All we had was Math Team. (Oh, yeah, and sportsballs). I remember making a (fairly small) sign for our MathTeam that incidentally mimicked the profusion of signs for the (losing record) football team and posting it near the classroom of the math teacher/coach. A couple days later the football coach/teacher noticed it, took umbrage, and came into the room to berate the students for mocking his players. The sign was something like ‘Fire Up Math Team!”. The math teacher, a mild-mannered man, told us to never mind his colleague.

He was pretty thin-skinned, that guy. Also, the Math Team’s record was way better than the football team’s.

