Frederick County Public School students will participate in the annual Academic Tournament beginning on Friday.
Each FCPS high school has an academic team. The 10 schools will compete against each other in weekly matches throughout January and February.
All matches will take place at Frederick High School.
During each match, students will answer a variety of trivia questions as fast as they can. Every match will include a specially themed round, starting with astronomy in the first week.
Other special rounds include World Cup soccer in week four and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in week seven, according to an FCPS news release.
The tournament finals are scheduled for Feb. 24.
This year marks the 42nd year of the tournament. Since the event began, Linganore High School is the winningest team, with nine tournament victories under its belt.
Frederick and Walkersville high schools have each won six tournaments, Gov. Thomas Johnson and Middletown high schools have won five, Urbana and Brunswick have won four ,and Catoctin and Tuscarora have each won once.
Last year, Brunswick won the tournament and was the regular season winner.
Rah, Academics!
My high school didn’t offer this. All we had was Math Team. (Oh, yeah, and sportsballs). I remember making a (fairly small) sign for our MathTeam that incidentally mimicked the profusion of signs for the (losing record) football team and posting it near the classroom of the math teacher/coach. A couple days later the football coach/teacher noticed it, took umbrage, and came into the room to berate the students for mocking his players. The sign was something like ‘Fire Up Math Team!”. The math teacher, a mild-mannered man, told us to never mind his colleague.
He was pretty thin-skinned, that guy. Also, the Math Team’s record was way better than the football team’s.
