Frederick County Public Schools accepted a nearly $17 million grant Wednesday that will fund summer programming for students catching up after an academic year upended by the pandemic.
The grant, distributed by the state through the second iteration of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program, totals more than $16.8 million. It will fund FCPS’ summer “Elevate Academy,” a 20-day program "designed to re-engage and acclimate students in their educational process," according to the board's description. That program will use $5.5 million of the grant money.
Another $5.3 million will go toward “recovery and compensatory services to students in summer 2021 and throughout the 2021-22 school year,” FCPS budget officer Heather Clabaugh said Wednesday.
Plus, Clabaugh said, some money will be used to develop programs aimed at mitigating “the impact of unfinished learning on Career and Technology Education students” and allowing them to complete their certifications.
Board of Education members Liz Barrett and David Bass voted against accepting the grant. Barrett took issue with the roughly $653,000 slated to cover the hiring of an attorney and paralegal to help handle complaints from parents of students with special needs.
Nationwide, the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting pivot to virtual schooling has spurred a jump in lawsuits from parents of students with Individualized Education Plans, or IEPs.
“Instead of saying we need to pay attorneys to deal with that, my view is we need to look at the root cause of these issues,” Barrett said. She repeatedly expressed concern that the move would create a more “adversarial” relationship between the school board and the families it serves.
But FCPS Superintendent Theresa Alban said the hiring would make legal services more accessible to staff and save the system money.
Legal issues regarding IEPs or other special education concerns are currently handled by contracted attorneys, Alban said, which cost more than in-house services would. Clabaugh said the system has spent close to $1 million this fiscal year on contracted lawyers who specialized in special education.
“Legal fees are always a part of special education services,” Alban said. “We want to do what we need to do to comply.”
The grant covers an array of other costs, too, including more than $2 million for air quality enhancements at Middletown Elementary, New Midway Elementary and Walkersville middle schools and $127,000 for new-teacher support. Another $380,000 will go to the county's three charter schools.
Since the pandemic began, FCPS has received more than $69 million in relief grants, according to data provided by Clabaugh. Nearly all of that came from state and federal funding.
