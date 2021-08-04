Frederick County Public Schools accepted three grants that total nearly $100,000 during its Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
The Maryland Center for Computing Education gave $19,451 to FCPS to expand professional learning for computer science teachers. According to the board’s agenda, the system plans to use the funds to pay for 30 secondary teachers and 24 elementary teachers to participate in MCCE summer 2021 professional learning.
The grant will also provide mentors for five new high school computer science teachers and pay for teachers to participate in “a monthly collaboration meeting,” according to the board.
The state education department granted FCPS $40,225 to support professional development for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teachers.
The grant will allow FCPS kindergarten teachers to participate in the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment training and replace aging equipment that no longer supports the required software, according to the board. It will also allow eight teachers to attend Maryland’s “Ready at Five” conference.
The state education department also granted $37,428 to FCPS for career and technology education. The money will pay for teacher and student licenses for curricular resources used in agriculture industry certification programs. It will also allow 18 teachers to participate in professional learning programs.
