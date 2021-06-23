The Frederick County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to add 60 new pre-K seats at two county elementary schools.
Forty current half-day seats at Hillcrest Elementary School will be converted to full-day seats, and 20 seats will be added at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. The expansion is part of a years-long effort to make full-day pre-K more accessible across the county, said Kevin Cuppett, FCPS’ director of curriculum and instruction.
The data is unequivocal, Cuppett said. When it comes to academic and social-emotional progress, full-day pre-K programs prepare kids for kindergarten better than half-day programs do, he said.
“It’s not even like it’s close,” Cuppett said. “In some cases, it almost doubles the readiness measures.”
The 60 new seats will be funded through a $1.5 million grant from the state. In recent years, state funding has allowed the county to add a total of 260 new pre-K slots. They’ve been distributed across Lincoln, Monocacy and Waverley elementary schools, in addition to Butterfly Ridge and Hillcrest.
Each year, FCPS applies for more state funding to maintain the seats it’s already added and further expand its pre-kindergarten offerings, Cuppett said.
The grants have covered the costs of hiring English Learner Instructional Assistants, purchasing materials, planning field trips and coordinating parent outreach programs, according to the board proposal.
In general, Cuppett said, the board aims to add pre-K spots at schools that see the highest demand for seats — and that can’t guarantee spots to all families who want them. Under state law, FCPS must provide at least half-day services to kids whose families qualify for free and reduced-priced meals.
“This is probably one of the most powerful things we can do — from an equity perspective — to have kids ready for kindergarten,” Cuppett told the board Wednesday.
