Frederick County Public Schools last week debuted an extensive set of data related to student achievement after longstanding community requests for increased transparency.
The "equity and access data" is available on the district's website under the "about us" tab. It displays several years of data in the following categories:
- Chronic absenteeism, which is defined as students who are absent for 10% or more of the school year
- Graduation and dropout rates
- Out of school suspensions
- ACCESS scores, which measure listening, reading, speaking and writing in English-language learners
- District enrollment and demographics
- Participation in advanced coursework, including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Dual Enrollment courses
The data can be filtered by students' age, race or ethnicity, economic status and more.
Jennifer Bingman, FCPS' director of system accountability and school improvement, said the district would soon add two more categories to the dashboard. One will show student results from statewide MCAP testing. The other will show results from iReady screening tests, a third-party tool that can measure reading and math skills.
The data were gathered from multiple sources, and most of it had not previously been available on the FCPS site, Bingman said. The dashboard is the culmination of a yearlong effort to make key indicators more accessible to the public, she said.
"We've been working behind the scenes to move that to the forefront," she said. "And so we were just at a point where we were able to share."
FCPS Central Office administrators used the data that's now on the dashboard to craft the measurable goals in the district's strategic plan.
Bingman said community members had been requesting an easier way to navigate FCPS data for some time. The district frequently receives Maryland Public Information Act requests for some of the newly displayed data, she said.
"If we are going to achieve better outcomes for each and every student, it will be a team effort," she wrote in an email. "Our community is a part of that team."
Community members can view the data by clicking the three blue bars in the top right corner of the FCPS home page. From there, hit "about us," then "equity and access data."
Bingman said her office will work with the district's public affairs team to make more people aware of the update.
