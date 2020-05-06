The Centerville Elementary School parking lot will begin offering the meals-to-go service through Frederick County Public Schools starting May 11.
Families may pick up to-go meals for breakfast, lunch and supper for the week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centerville Elementary and all other FCPS meals sites.
There are 22 locations in total. Children do not have to be present for adults to pick up meals for them.
Also starting Monday, May 11 meal service will be discontinued at the Overlook Park location at 501 Coralberry Court, off Himes Avenue, across from Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant.
For more information and for a full list and schedule of the meals sites visit the FCPS website.
