The Frederick County Board of Education has moved to expedite the district’s timeline for securing a Chromebook for every elementary school student — something teachers around the county have been vocal about wanting.
The system already has a Chromebook for all middle and high school students, a benchmark school staff refer to as “one-to-one.” The board had planned to reach that mark at all elementary schools by 2025, but members now plan to spend roughly $2 million over the next two years in an effort to speed things up.
Board member Jason Johnson, during a Jan. 26 meeting, originally argued the system should become one-to-one at the elementary level by the start of next school year, but later amended his request, aiming to reach that point by 2024.
“This is a need that we hear from our elementary principals every single visit we go on. It’s a challenge,” FCPS’ System Accountability and School Administration Director Jamie Aliveto told the board. “I realize it costs a lot of money. I leave those decisions to you all. But I certainly can tell you that it’s a need.”
The budget is still in its draft stages and won't be finalized until this summer. The board's decision last week only represents an agreement to request the funds.
In addition to financial and logistical hurdles, the board had avoided becoming one-to-one in all elementary schools largely due to concerns about too much screen time for younger students, president Brad Young said.
“We didn't want those kids to be on the screens a lot. But what we found in many schools is when they need to be on the screens, we don't have screens available,” he said.
Primary school teachers often use Chromebooks to supplement small-group instruction, said Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association. Online activities can occupy a few groups of students while a teacher rotates around the room, focusing on a single group at a time.
“I hear constantly from primary teachers: ‘If I just had more Chromebooks, I could get through this a lot faster,’” board member Karen Yoho said.
The system also uses online learning management platforms for some reading and math lessons. During the pandemic, educators developed new ways of using the devices in the classroom to keep students engaged and measure their progress, Dirks said.
Plus, state and federal assessments are largely conducted online, she said. When that happens, any Chromebooks a teacher has access to are taken for that purpose. And students who had their own device would be better prepared for any shifts to virtual learning — whether due to COVID-19 or other illnesses.
“It’s become a priority for a lot of reasons,” Dirks said of the push for one-to-one.
Dirks recently had a conversation with a teacher who was down to four working Chromebooks for a class of 27 students, she said.
Over the next two years, the system would have to pay about $1.6 million to secure enough new devices, and an additional $365,000 would go toward additional IT and support staff.
“We have barebones staff for the current technology we have,” Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe said at the meeting. “We’ve added certain things without the infrastructure in place, which has been to the detriment of the school system.”
Young supported moving up the timeline, but he warned the board that it would have to make a continuous commitment to repairing, updating and replacing the technology as it aged. In the past, he said, officials had seen the system’s technology budget as a “place that we can raid when we want to do something else.”
“It does no good for us to buy them today and then have them 10 years later where they’re not functioning,” Young said.
The devices are a valuable tool in an educator’s box, board members agreed — and teachers have made that clear.
“We’re at the time now where technology is a necessity,” Johnson said, “and it becomes a best practice.”
