The Frederick County Board of Education is aiming to secure a list of candidates for the role of superintendent by early March and announce a finalist by April 1, according to an agreement with the executive search firm it has hired.
The board is set to approve a contract with search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) at its Wednesday meeting, agreeing to pay the firm a base rate of $35,000 for its services, plus variable travel expenses for candidates and additional advertising fees.
If the board ends up hiring an HYA-recruited candidate, it will also pay the firm 10 percent of the candidate’s base salary, according to the contract.
Former Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban abruptly left her post in December, shortly after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed the district had been misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. Alban had been with the district for more than a decade and received a salary of more than $251,000 as of July 2020.
The late departure put the school board in a time crunch compared to districts around the state that began their search processes earlier, board President Brad Young said.
Montgomery County Public Schools, for instance, had had a list of potential superintendents since early 2021. On Tuesday, the district announced that its interim superintendent would permanently fill the role, bringing the search to an end.
The HYA contract with FCPS includes a “tentative” timeline. First, HYA will conduct interviews with board members and four virtual focus groups — two with staff, and two with parents and community members. Those will happen in the “next couple of weeks,” Young said, though the contract timeline said they would be done by Feb. 4.
The board is sticking to most of the rest of the proposed dates on the timeline, Young said. It aims to have HYA present a leadership profile to the board at its Feb. 23 meeting and present a slate of candidates at the March 9 meeting.
Candidates will interview with the board between March 14 and 18, according to the timeline, with a finalist being identified on the 18th. The board will announce the pick two weeks later.
The new superintendent is set to begin work on July 1.
Frederick is one of eight Maryland jurisdictions getting a new superintendent this year, joining Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Montgomery, Talbot and Wicomico counties. That means a third of the state’s school systems will see a change in leadership this year — a figure much higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to reporting from The Baltimore Sun.
