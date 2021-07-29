Seated in a Hillcrest Elementary School classroom Wednesday afternoon, a soon-to-be fourth grader proudly displayed a pinwheel she’d built. Over the past few weeks, she’d learned to blow on it if she felt anxious, counting in her head and watching its spinning colors until she calmed down.
Ashley hadn’t physically attended school in more than a year.
“At first, it felt weird,” she said, fiddling with a pencil and looking down at her desk. “I was scared.”
Gently, her teacher responded: “But there’s nothing scary about going to school, right?”
Funded by more than $5.4 million in federal coronavirus relief money, Frederick County Public Schools’ four-week “Elevate Academy” wrapped up Thursday afternoon. About 3,500 invited students spent the time reacclimating to the classroom environment ahead of the system’s Aug. 18 reopening, when the vast majority of them will be returning to in-person school full time.
About two weeks ahead of that milestone, Elevate teachers said they were focused on providing emotional support — even more than academic — to a cohort of children recovering from the trauma of the pandemic.
Though FCPS has offered summer programming in the past, Elevate was more expansive than anything it had ever attempted, said Jessica Zentz-Ridenour, a grants coordinator for the system. It was offered at every school in the county for four hours per day and especially targeted low-income students, students with Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs) and English-language learners.
At the elementary level, bouncy children — eager to reunite with their friends — built rubber-duck catapults to learn about force and made ping pong balls levitate using a hair dryer. They re-learned how to walk in a line through the hallways and raise their hands when they needed help.
In high schools, students could earn two credits over the four weeks in the courses the most kids had failed — many of them English and math classes. Still, they played basketball during lunch and filled their free time with puzzles and games of Kahoot.
“The line that people use in our field is ‘connection before content,’” said Aaron Dworkin, CEO of the nonprofit National Summer Learning Association. “You can’t have students who’ve been through a lot — and have been out of contact or out of sync with their teachers and their peers — and welcome them back and say, ‘Let’s start doing math and English.’”
Michelle Ross, a parent of twin girls who participated in Elevate at Walkersville Middle School, agreed. Neither one of the girls excelled with virtual learning, but Ross isn’t concerned about their academics in the long run.
Socially, though, the Elevate program was a boost. The girls got to see friends they hadn’t seen in ages and meet teachers they’d never spoken to face-to-face.
“They were lacking on social interaction. They were lacking on structure and schedule,” Ross said. “They’ve gained it in the last five weeks.”
The social-emotional adjustment students will need to make in August is likely to be one of their biggest hurdles, said Dworkin, whose nonprofit advocates for summer education. Though national data indicates students are slipping in test scores and will eventually need to make up academic ground, that won’t be possible if they’re not socially supported, he said.
And that impact is even more severe among low-income students and students of color, Dworkin added. Those are the same students who typically don’t have access to robust summer programming, which can often be expensive. They’re also the students who are most likely to have lost a family member to the coronavirus.
FCPS is exploring whether a program like Elevate could be offered again in coming years, Zentz-Ridenour said. The biggest hurdle is funding.
Sarah Welker, a math teacher at Tuscarora High School, said it “filled her cup” to be back in the classroom with students, especially those who had struggled throughout the year of virtual schooling.
“We got a slice of normal this summer,” she said, passing out candy to celebrate Elevate’s final day.
Oscar, another rising fourth grader at Hillcrest, began to cry tears of excitement when a teacher called and invited him to summer school. He didn’t have reliable internet when the pandemic first hit, and his sister didn’t have a computer.
Eventually, FCPS delivered a WiFi hotspot and a Chromebook to his family. But Oscar was happy not to need those so much anymore.
“It’s so fun doing stuff here,” he said, grinning on the blacktop under a blazing July sun.
