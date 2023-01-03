Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
A virtual meeting on Tuesday between the Frederick County Board of Education and state lawmakers included, clockwise from top left, school board members Dean Rose and Karen Yoho, state Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young and Del. Jessy Pippy.
Frederick County school officials met with state representatives on Tuesday morning to discuss funding priorities as legislators and educators begin the decade-long process of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.
The Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms for public schools across the state, will require all school districts to establish a career ladder for teachers, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education, among other changes.
The mandates will come with increased state funding, but counties will have to shoulder some of the costs, too.
The law also comes with hefty reporting requirements — something Frederick County Public Schools employees and members of the Frederick County Board of Education expressed concern about Tuesday at their annual meeting with members of the county's Maryland General Assembly delegation.
Many pieces of the Blueprint will require FCPS to compile regular reports for the state government, showing how the district is using new funding and implementing new mandates.
"If we are burdened with reporting requirements ... every dollar we spend doing that is one dollar that's not going into the classroom," FCPS Chief Financial Officer Leslie Pellegrino said Tuesday morning. "We would like to eventually look at those reporting requirements and see if we can streamline that."
Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat, said the reports were an important part of the Blueprint legislation.
"We really wanted to show that these funds were doing what they were supposed to do, that it was working, and that before we throw more money against a priority we could quantify the results," Lewis Young said.
Del. Jesse Pippy, a Republican, agreed.
"There are some jurisdictions that are not great at allocating those monies as it pertains to results," Pippy said. "I think Frederick County, for the most part, does a pretty good job. But statewide, I would have a real hard time voting for any money increase without more accountability."
Pellegrino and other FCPS employees said they understood the representatives' position, but hoped the reporting timelines could be reworked in a more logical and less burdensome way.
For instance, Pellegrino said, the current law will require districts to submit a report of their expenditures for the previous year by Jan. 1 of the new year.
That means Pellegrino's staff would need to start compiling that report in November, she said. But since school districts' expenditures don't begin in earnest until September, the Jan. 1 report would only capture about two months of useful data, Pellegrino said.
Pellegrino said she and other CFOs across the state floated the idea of a work group to examine the Blueprint's myriad reporting requirements and ways to simplify them while still providing useful information to legislators.
School board and delegation members said they hoped to communicate more openly as the Blueprint begins to take effect in the coming years.
"I would like to see us working as partners," Board President Sue Johnson said. "Because there's no long track record on this."
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
