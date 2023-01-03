Annapolis
Frederick County school officials met with state representatives on Tuesday morning to discuss funding priorities as legislators and educators begin the decade-long process of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.

The Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms for public schools across the state, will require all school districts to establish a career ladder for teachers, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education, among other changes.

A virtual meeting on Tuesday between the Frederick County Board of Education and state lawmakers included, clockwise from top left, school board members Dean Rose and Karen Yoho, state Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young and Del. Jessy Pippy.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

