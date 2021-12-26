Frederick County Public Schools last week announced administrative transfers for next semester.
The new assignments are as follows.
Elementary school principals
- Jason Anderson will take over at Butterfly Ridge effective Feb. 15. He’s transferring from Carroll County Public Schools, where he served as chief academic, equity and accountability officer.
- John Ridenour will take over at Parkway as acting principal effective Jan. 3. He’s transferring from Hillcrest, where he served as an assistant principal.
- Julie Ivins will take over at Waverley effective Jan. 1. She’s currently the school’s acting principal.
- Tess Blumenthal will take over at Wolfsville effective Jan. 3. She is a retired principal who most recently served at Sugarloaf Elementary.
Elementary school assistant principals
- Susan Amerena will return to her role as an assistant principal at Butterfly Ridge.
- Kevin Weis will transfer to Hillcrest.
- Erica Cummins will transfer to Tuscarora.
Middle school assistant principals
- Kristy Ritchie will transfer to Gov. Thomas Johnson.
- Tobin (Toby) Heusser will transfer to Oakdale.
- Leroy Hand will transfer to Urbana.
High school assistant principals
- Marcus Allen will transfer to Linganore.
- Kristin Sheehy will transfer to Tuscarora.
- Corey Matheny is promoted from acting assistant principal at Urbana.
Finally, Barbara Nibert is promoted from acting assistant principal at Heather Ridge School.
