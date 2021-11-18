Frederick County Public Schools announced a community budget forum Dec. 1, inviting residents to share their priorities for the upcoming year.
The forum will take place from 7-8 p.m. in the boardroom at 191 S. East St. in Frederick.
At this point in the budget process, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban is “continuing to gather feedback to prepare her recommended FY23 budget,” according to a school system news release.
Alban will share her draft budget with the community on Jan. 10.
Earlier this year, the district approved $701 million in funding for fiscal 2021. The budget was $26 million more than the previous year’s.
Important upcoming dates in the budget process are listed below.
- Jan. 12: Board of Education meeting with budget discussion
- Jan. 19: Deadline for release of Gov. Hogan’s fiscal 2023 budget
- Jan. 19: Board of Education budget work sessions
- Feb. 2: Public hearing on proposed fiscal 2023 budget
