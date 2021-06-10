Frederick County Public Schools on Thursday announced administrative transfers for next year.
Transfers of principals and assistant principals — none of which are impacting any of the county’s 10 high schools — will take effect July 1.
The new assignments are:
Elementary school principals
- Kimberly Mazaleski will take over at Brunswick.
- Justin McConnaughey will take over at Hillcrest.
- John Veronie will take over at Sabillasville.
- Carmen Working will take over at Sugarloaf.
- Karl Williams will take over at Thurmont.
- Carrie Zimmerman will take over at Tuscarora.
- Hannah Feldman will take over at Yellow Springs.
Elementary school assistant principals
- Brian Kilduff will transfer to Blue Heron.
- Marc Clausen will transfer to Carroll Manor.
- Valerie Powell will be promoted from acting assistant principal at Glade.
- Caitlin Ward will transfer to Green Valley.
- Heather Putnam will transfer to Oakdale.
- Heather Macauley will transfer to Spring Ridge.
- Susan Copen will transfer to Spring Ridge.
- Ellen Hanner will transfer to Sugarloaf.
- Courtney Hrobak will transfer to Walkersville.
Middle school principals
- Elizabeth Ann Miller will take over at Walkersville.
Middle school assistant principals
- Susan Messmore will transfer to Ballenger Creek.
- Matthew McVay will transfer to Ballenger Creek.
- Jo Ann Branham will transfer to Gov. Thomas Johnson.
- Amanda Furajter will transfer to Monocacy.
- Donald Reed will transfer to New Market.
- Sean Henline will transfer to West Frederick.
- Joseph Hinson will transfer to Windsor Knolls.
