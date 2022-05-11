Three Frederick County Public Schools employees were named counselors of the year on Wednesday.
The Frederick County School Counselor Association honored Lincoln Elementary School’s Heather Quill, Walkersville Middle’s Alli Rohrer and Tuscarora High’s Danielle Moore. The three were chosen out of 270 nominations, according to a district news release.
“School counselors have played pivotal roles helping students, parents, teachers and community agencies navigate the global health crisis and help address physical, emotional and social needs,” the release read.
Heather Quill
Quill has served 30 years with FCPS, according to the release. She’s been a school counselor for 23 of those years.
At Lincoln Elementary, Quill has trained staff on trauma-informed care and restorative practices. She teaches lessons to students about emotional regulation and its connection to academic success.
Quill has worked with various community organizations, the release said, including the Boys and Girls Club, Children of Incarcerated Parents and the local nonprofit I Believe In Me. She has helped create a schoolwide buddy program at Lincoln, which pairs each class with another to forge relationships between students.
Alli Rohrer
Rohrer has been a school counselor for 13 years, nine of which have been with FCPS.
At Walkerville Middle, Rohrer implemented a daily system for students to “check in” and “check out,” a way for them to address academic or behavioral concerns. She has spearheaded clubs across the school “that increased student spirit and sense of community,” the release said.
Rohrer is a designated master teacher through the Maryland State Department of Education and has served as a mentor for new hires.
Danielle Moore
Moore has been an FCPS school counselor for 12 years. At Tuscarora High, she developed a mentor program for freshmen. She’s also coordinated services for homeless students, students receiving free and reduced-price meals, and students in dual enrollment courses.
Moore works “with various subgroups of students” to increase student participation in dual enrollment and AP courses, the release said. She’s also involved in I Believe In Me and Frederick Community College’s multicultural club, where she “promotes racial and cultural empowerment,” the release said.
All award winners will be honored during an event at Dutch’s Daughter.
(1) comment
Congratulations, and well-deserved!
