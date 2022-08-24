School Board meeting
Jay Mason speaks at a Frederick County Board of Education meeting in December 2020.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Board of Education member Jay Mason said Wednesday that he was set to start as a fifth grade teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools after failing to gain traction on a request to teach locally.

The school board’s ethics policy says board members cannot work for Frederick County Public Schools for at least one year following their departure from the board.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Member Karen Yoho said after the meeting that she would have supported the board discussing Mason’s request in more detail.

The idea that you can’t change a policy is kind of ridiculous,” she said. “We do it all the time. We update them.”

I feel even better now about my wife and I voting for Karen.

Apparently there was no need for an ethics rule regarding time between leaving the board and teaching for FCPS until 10 years ago. The amount of time *without* the rule is much longer than the amount of time it's been in existence. And even when it was created there was (apparently) no actual problem.

Now Mr. Mason is going to have to drive at least 75 miles r/t, fighting rush hour traffic in both directions, because of what seems to be an unnecessary rule.

His cost to commute will be: 75 miles x $0.60/mile x ~22 work days per month = almost $1,000 -- *after* taxes. So maybe $1,500 gross. Somehow I doubt MoCo is going to pay him enough extra to cover that -- not to mention the stress, risk, and lost time.

Meanwhile, FCPS has a teacher shortage.

And the board refused to even TALK about it? That's not a good look.

Let Jay teach here. If there is some alleged conflict (unlikely) address it. Better yet, since it appears there have been no serious issues before or after the rule was instituted, rescind it.

dremsberg

Seems like a reasonable request - at least merited a discussion. Way past time for Brad to go.

