Frederick County Board of Education member Jay Mason said Wednesday that he was set to start as a fifth grade teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools after failing to gain traction on a request to teach locally.
The school board’s ethics policy says board members cannot work for Frederick County Public Schools for at least one year following their departure from the board.
But Mason — who ran unsuccessfully in a Democratic primary for the Maryland state Senate and will leave the school board in December — had wanted to seek an exemption under a separate board rule, which says the board can grant waivers to its policies.
“I live here. I grew up here,” Mason said Wednesday. “This is my home. Why wouldn’t you want to teach in the community where you were born and raised?”
At their most recent meeting, on Aug. 11, board members declined to discuss Mason’s request for a waiver.
On Wednesday, after Mason spoke about the issue, they declined to bring the question up for a vote.
Mason said Wednesday that he had been granted pre-approval to teach for MCPS starting Monday. He will work at Bayard Rustin Elementary School in Rockville, he said.
Mason said he originally hoped to secure a teaching job in FCPS for the 2022-23 school year, which began last week. His plan was to request the waiver, apply and interview, and then — if he were offered the job — resign from the board, he said.
Board President Brad Young told the News-Post after the last meeting that the one-year provision was introduced more than a decade ago, after an outgoing board member applied for an FCPS job before their term had ended.
Other board members at the time felt that was inappropriate, Young said.
During the board’s Wednesday work session, Mason pushed back against “the narrative that I would try to use my board position to try to influence a principal to hire me.”
“My intent was to help FCPS, not myself,” Mason said.
Mason earned his teaching certification in 2012 and worked as a long-term substitute at West Frederick Middle School for three months, he said. His teaching certification expired in 2016.
He was hired by MCPS as a “conditional employee,” meaning he has to work toward recertification. He has two years to earn six required credits, he said.
By the time Mason will be eligible to apply for an FCPS job, it will be December 2023, and he will be four months into a contract with MCPS, he said.
“I’d have to wait till the summer 2023 — that June and July,” he said. “So it’s almost two years after my term would end.”
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, Willie Mahone, president of the local NAACP chapter, and Daniel Mahone, legal counsel to the chapter, spoke about the issue in much the same way that they did at the Aug. 11 meeting.
“This board continues to refuse to answer a question presented by one of its own members,” Daniel Mahone said. “We’ve sought to get a discussion on this issue, and we’ve been told no.”
When it was time for board members to give their individual comments, several — Young, Board Vice President Sue Johnson, and members David Bass and Jason Johnson — expressed support for the one-year rule in the ethics policy.
“We have an ethical responsibility to the public to follow what is written in our board handbook,” Sue Johnson said. “I find it troubling that we spent 15 minutes today in a meeting — we have an $800 million budget, plus thousands and thousands of staff members — and we spent a good amount of today’s meeting discussing this one exception.”
As Johnson was wrapping up her comments, Daniel Mahone began shouting over her. Later, during Young’s comments, he began applauding loudly when Young mentioned he would be leaving the board in December.
Member Karen Yoho said after the meeting that she would have supported the board discussing Mason’s request in more detail.
“The idea that you can’t change a policy is kind of ridiculous,” she said. “We do it all the time. We update them.”
(2) comments
Quote:
"Member Karen Yoho said after the meeting that she would have supported the board discussing Mason’s request in more detail.
“The idea that you can’t change a policy is kind of ridiculous,” she said. “We do it all the time. We update them.”
I feel even better now about my wife and I voting for Karen.
Apparently there was no need for an ethics rule regarding time between leaving the board and teaching for FCPS until 10 years ago. The amount of time *without* the rule is much longer than the amount of time it's been in existence. And even when it was created there was (apparently) no actual problem.
Now Mr. Mason is going to have to drive at least 75 miles r/t, fighting rush hour traffic in both directions, because of what seems to be an unnecessary rule.
His cost to commute will be: 75 miles x $0.60/mile x ~22 work days per month = almost $1,000 -- *after* taxes. So maybe $1,500 gross. Somehow I doubt MoCo is going to pay him enough extra to cover that -- not to mention the stress, risk, and lost time.
Meanwhile, FCPS has a teacher shortage.
And the board refused to even TALK about it? That's not a good look.
Let Jay teach here. If there is some alleged conflict (unlikely) address it. Better yet, since it appears there have been no serious issues before or after the rule was instituted, rescind it.
Seems like a reasonable request - at least merited a discussion. Way past time for Brad to go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.