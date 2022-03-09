Frederick County Board of Education members expressed disgust Wednesday evening after a series of threatening and racist social media images spurred a law enforcement response to Middletown Middle School.
Captions on the images, which showed multiple images of what appears to be white children holding guns, included racial slurs and indicated the subjects would shoot Black people. They were circulated on Instagram and Snapchat, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Though the FCSO release said deputies had identified “multiple suspects,” Frederick County Public Schools officials declined to say what school they attended.
“We know that it emerged within the Middletown community,” FCPS interim superintendent Mike Markoe said, “and that it seemed to have its origins in Middletown Middle School.”
Markoe reiterated FCPS’ “zero-tolerance policy” toward threats of violence and encouraged parents to speak with their children about responsible social media use.
In response, board member Liz Barrett said the district needed to do more to address racism.
“We definitely can have a zero-tolerance policy, but we also have to acknowledge that racism in FCPS is not something new,” she said. “These incidents happen not just because parents aren’t monitoring social media, but because we have significant work to do in this system to improve inclusive and welcoming culture for all, the talk.”
Board member Jay Mason, meanwhile, began his remarks by reading a card he’d received from Hillcrest Elementary School students as a thank-you for visiting and reading to their class. It was “a classroom full of kids of all colors and races,” he said.
“That’s how all classrooms should be,” he said. “That’s how our society should be.”
Mason went on to emphatically oppose Barrett’s implication that FCPS bore partial responsibility for racism in its schools. Hatred is taught at home, he argued, and though FCPS had a role to play in eradicating it, it wasn’t fair to expect the district to solve the problem on its own.
“This isn’t a school system issue. This is a community issue. Those kids didn’t have guns in our schools,” he said. “The blame isn’t on us. We can be part of the solution — if you work with us. But if that’s what’s taught to kids, we have a harder job.”
Board President Brad Young agreed.
“Racism wasn’t developed in FCPS,” he said. “It’s not a problem that can be pinned down to one area.”
In a Facebook post, Young wrote that the system would “make appropriate punishments based on the findings” of its ongoing investigation. But it was important, he said at the meeting, to educate the students involved rather than ostracize them.
“It’s clear that those kids that did that have issues that need to be dealt with from a psychological standpoint,” he said. “We have a responsibility to them as well.”
Mason, who is Black and has children in FCPS, said the children in the racist photo “shouldn’t be in our schools.” He emphasized the pain and fear the images would cause for people of color across the community.
“Some of you have no idea what it’s like to see that and have brown or black skin. You can’t feel what I feel,” he said.
And he pushed back on those who expressed shock at the incident.
“I’m not shocked. I see it. I hear it. I know it’s there. I live it,” Mason said.
“Racism has never been gone.”
(3) comments
I saw some of the social media pictures on NBC news. They were holding assault rifles. I sure hope the parents are investigated too. What kind of parents allows their children to have access to these guns?
"But it was important, he said at the meeting, to educate the students involved rather than ostracizing them."
How about expelling them from the Frederick County school system? They are monsters who need to be separated from society before they do real harm.
Mr. Mason is absolutely correct in his assertions. Racist kids are forged in the fires of the homestead. Shame on those parents. They have brought shame to the Middletown schools.
