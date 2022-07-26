With universal access to free school meals set to expire, Frederick County Public Schools employees are preparing to manage confusion among students and families who haven't had to pay for lunch in two years.
Since March 2020 — when the pandemic closed schools and worsened food insecurity nationwide — students of any income level have been able to get cafeteria lunches for free thanks to federal waivers. But, amid pushback from congressional Republicans, that provision will end before the 2022-23 school year begins.
FCPS isn't increasing the price of its meals from pre-pandemic levels, said FCPS Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh. Elementary schoolers will pay $1.60 for breakfast and $2.65 for lunch. Middle and high schoolers will pay $1.85 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch.
The payment model will revert back to its pre-pandemic form, too.
Families with a yearly household income equal to or lower than 130% of the federal poverty level — about $36,000 for a family of four — will qualify for free meals. Families with an income between 130% and 185% percent of the poverty level will qualify for reduced-price meals.
The federal poverty level is $27,750 for a family of four.
Clabaugh said she and administrators around the state are concerned about the logistics of the switch.
"There are some kids who've been in the system who have never experienced having to have lunch money," Clabaugh said. "Or even if you have, it's been two years since you've had to do that. You might not remember. Mom and Dad might not remember."
To qualify for free or reduced-price meals, families have to submit an application detailing their household size and monthly income. Sometimes, the district will contact applicants to ask for written proof before issuing an approval.
Families who pay for meals need to manage the funds on their students' accounts throughout the year — something parents and guardians are out of practice with.
"We're doing our best to get the communication out there," said Bob Kelly, FCPS' director of Food and Nutrition Services (FNS). "It's going to be a little confusing."
The FNS staff will be at "Back to School Nights" all over the county to educate families on the change, Kelly said. His department is also coordinating with FCPS' public affairs team to send out virtual reminders, and working with principals, who can issue reminders to their school communities.
Kelly's department is urging families to complete their Meal Benefit Applications online, where they will be either approved or denied immediately and won't need to wait for paperwork to be processed. QR codes on the FNS website take parents directly to the application.
But even with all of the outreach, Clabaugh said, it's inevitable that some families who need the assistance will not fill out the necessary forms. That's especially true among middle and high schoolers, she said, who receive free and reduced-price meals at a much lower rate than elementary schoolers.
For the past two years, Clabaugh said, schools had a guarantee that no child would fall through the cracks and go hungry for the afternoon.
"By providing a free lunch to the students, you're not worrying about missing kids," Clabaugh said. "We don't have the data to be able to say, you know, X number of students are missed because Mom and Dad didn't fill out this piece of paper."
In the 2021-22 school year, 27.8% of FCPS students — or about 12,500 children — were eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
Students who don't have money on their accounts but go through the lunch line on "autopilot" this year won't have their meals taken away, Kelly said. FCPS will follow its usual "charge policy," which includes a 30-day grace period at the beginning of the school year.
"We know that kids who are able to have meals are doing better throughout the day," Clabaugh said. "As easy as we can make the system, the better it is for everyone."
