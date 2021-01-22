The Frederick County Public Schools fiscal 2022 budget contains large funding requests related to mental health and academic recovery, upholding the school system's commitment to support students as they return to school buildings.
The Frederick County Board of Education received greater insight regarding how FCPS hopes to boost these areas during an all-day budget work session on Wednesday. Board members spent the day going through the fiscal 2022 spending plan line by line with various department heads.
The Department of Student Services, led by Dana Falls, will burden much of the responsibility relating to mental health. The department is requesting an additional $580,000 for fiscal 2022 to add more social workers, school psychologists and two new trauma therapy teacher specialists, among other things.
Social workers are a part of FCPS' Community Action School Services (CASS) program and are often called CASS coordinators. These certified social workers provide clinical case management to students and families and also coordinate school-based mental health partnerships with community organizations.
"We cannot provide mental health support to our students to the level of need on our own, and the CASS workers are critical in the partnerships with community providers for mental health. Many of our students receive support in school by our community partnerships and that comes at no cost to FCPS," Falls said.
There are currently two high school social workers and four CASS coordinators who primarily support middle schools, according to Falls. However, the department hopes to hire four additional coordinators and change the model of delivery in order to support all 10 high schools and their corresponding feeder middle schools. Four more positions would cost approximately $240,000, according to the budget report.
"We really want to build those connections with the families and follow those students as they move from middle school to high school," Falls said. "The high school social workers have a very positive impact on the students in those schools."
Brunswick and Catoctin high schools are the two schools that currently have assigned social workers. When asked by board member Sue Johnson why those two high schools were chosen, Deputy Superintendent Michael Markoe said they were chosen due to their location in the county.
"We know that some students have greater access to some of the services that are within Frederick city ... we felt that these outlier [schools] would certainly benefit from social services support," Markoe said. "It was also based on some of the data we were seeing at the time, some of the mental health issues in the northern and southern end of the county."
In addition to more CASS coordinators, the department is asking for two more school psychologists at the elementary level at a cost of $148,000. Not only are school psychologists effective at the elementary level, Falls said, but they are needed to assist with testing for special education students.
"We are well understaffed in school psychology, and this is a way that we can gradually and incrementally move toward the staffing that we'd like to see," Falls told the board.
Two new trauma therapy teacher specialists would come with a $125,000 price tag and support FCPS' behavior support specialists already in place. Behavior support specialists assist both special and general education students whose behaviors — which are often rooted in trauma and crisis — impact their ability to learn.
Falls said the new trauma therapy specialists would allow FCPS to assist students in a deeper way.
"One of the things that we've seen as we've really tried to work to try and address the growing needs and intensity of behaviors ... is the needs are often rooted in exposure to trauma," Falls said. "And while we're addressing the behavioral needs, sometimes we're not really addressing, in a timely way, the underlying trauma that leads to that behavior."
FCPS has been attempting to provide this additional support, and in the cases where it has been provided, Falls said it has been successful and students have been able to remain in their schools and not need more intensive alternative services.
Board member Brad Young said he supports the additional positions and would support even more if they were requested.
"For my fellow board members, I would say this is the good part, the feel-good part because we have them all in [the budget], but the hard part is going to be ... making the tough decisions later down the line on what we keep in. I will strongly advocate that we keep these positions in," he said. "Hopefully we get the full funding that we need ... "
Board member Liz Barrett asked if the department had considered outsourcing the testing needs of special education students to community organizations so school psychologists can focus on supporting mental health needs at schools. Falls could not provide an immediate response, but answers to that and other board member inquiries are expected to be posted to the BoardDocs website within the next week.
On the academic recovery side, FCPS is requesting $168,000 to hire three academic interventionist positions. The positions will be contingency, meaning they are not a part of the school system's staffing model but will be assigned to schools based on need.
FCPS is also requesting funds to hire more than 30 academic support teachers spread out across school levels.
There is also a request for five math specialists at the high school level, which would cost approximately $312,000.
In addition to supporting mental health and academic recovery, FCPS' 2022 fiscal plan has numerous requests related to equity.
The public affairs department is asking for $6,000 to provide Spanish interpretation services and closed captioning of public meetings.
Board member Jason Johnson asked about providing interpretive services for those who speak languages other than English and Spanish. Executive Director of Public Affairs Daryl Boffman said the department is trying to acquire technology that will have the ability to cover other languages.
The Department of Accelerated Achievement and Equity is requesting funds to hire five positions to further support English Language Learner students and students identified as Gifted and Talented.
There is also a $75,000 request from the department for a secured virtual therapy platform that will allow special education students to continue to receive therapeutic services in a remote learning environment.
Many of the requests in the fiscal 2022 spending plan are related to increased student needs, and numerous departments saw a 0 percent change in their budgets.
The superintendent's salary is expected to remain the same at $267,815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.