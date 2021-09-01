As remnants of Hurricane Ida roll through Frederick County, FCPS announced it would cancel all after-school and evening activities Wednesday.
The decision affects sports practices and club events as well as PTA meetings and scheduled back-to-school nights.
Schools are dismissing at a normal schedule.
