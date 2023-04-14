FCPS Classroom Sanitizing
Rates of chronic absenteeism — defined as a student missing 10% or more of the days they are enrolled in a school — more than doubled in Frederick County since before the pandemic, recent data show.

Before COVID-19 hit during the 2019-20 school year, about 12% of Frederick County Public Schools students were considered chronically absent, according to Maryland State Department of Education data. Last school year, more than a quarter were chronically absent: 25.8%.

abbiep626

For many, I think it’s a culture change. If my daughter’s start to feel badly, I now keep them home for fear they’re getting sick.

My daughters didn’t get sick once when they were virtually going to school and then masked. Now since returning to “normal”, they both got Covid twice, the stomach bug and strep twice since returning to school. Many of us parents got these letters, which was a bit hard to swallow when our kids got sick at school and we are trying to be socially conscious and not spread illnesses. Hopefully their immunities will increase and they’ll be less likely to catch these illnesses in the future. These are uncharted territories.

MrSniper
MrSniper

It’s not heathy to expect people to go to work or school when they’re not well.

