Rates of chronic absenteeism — defined as a student missing 10% or more of the days they are enrolled in a school — more than doubled in Frederick County since before the pandemic, recent data show.
Before COVID-19 hit during the 2019-20 school year, about 12% of Frederick County Public Schools students were considered chronically absent, according to Maryland State Department of Education data. Last school year, more than a quarter were chronically absent: 25.8%.
The data does not include the current school year.
The trend in the district mirrors data statewide. Vulnerable students — like those who are homeless, poor or have a disability — are much more likely to be chronically absent, both in FCPS and across Maryland.
Experts say the pandemic’s lingering effects can largely explain the increase in chronic absenteeism, but school districts still need to take the figures seriously.
Students who are chronically absent risk falling behind on their coursework and developing behavioral problems. Ultimately, they are more likely to drop out and less likely to graduate, research shows.
“Chronic absenteeism is something to pay close attention to,” Robert Balfanz, a research professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, told the News-Post in an interview this week. “Being in school matters.”
School years in Maryland are 180 days long. So a student who missed 18 days or more during a single school year would be counted as chronically absent, regardless of whether the absences were lawful.
Eighteen days of absences equates to nearly a month of missed instruction.
Jamie Aliveto, FCPS executive director of system accountability and school administration, said in a recent interview that the district’s increase in absenteeism was likely partially due to students following protocols around isolation and quarantine during the 2021-2022 school year.
Children with a mild cold or cough are more likely to stay home than they were before COVID, Aliveto said.
“There’s sort of a new culture that we’re navigating, whereby we’ve said, ‘Don’t send your kids to school sick,’ ” Aliveto said. “And people are listening.”
If a student were to miss five days of school for vacation and also got COVID-19 twice, they’d be nearing the benchmark for chronic absenteeism, Aliveto said. So it’s up to school administrators to determine why a student is missing school and whether it’s cause for deeper concern.
Balfanz said chronic absenteeism is often driven by circumstances outside of a student’s control. Many students who are chronically absent miss class to support a family member, he said.
During the pandemic, Balfanz added, it wasn’t uncommon for older students to take on jobs and manage them in addition to their virtual courses. Now that school is in person again, he said, some of those students are continuing to work, figuring they’ll still be able to pass while missing school once a week or so.
Students struggling with their mental health can also become chronically absent, Balfanz said, as can students who are disengaged from their teachers or their work.
“The vast majority of kids that are chronically absent would, all things considered, like to be in school every day,” Balfanz said. “It’s important to take this supportive, relationship-based, problem-solving approach.”
Dana Falls, FCPS director of student services, is one of the people tasked with analyzing and addressing the root causes of students’ absenteeism.
He described the work as highly individualized and said it has kept officials busy this school year, too.
Once, Falls said, he was speaking with a pair of siblings who were experiencing homelessness and staying in a crowded house with relatives. One of them was constantly arriving to school late.
“I said, ‘Why are you getting into school so late?’ ” Falls recalled. “And he said, ‘Because I’m tired.’ I said, ‘Well, what time do you go to bed?’ And he said, ‘After the last person in the house goes to bed ... because I sleep on the sofa, and I can’t go to bed until everybody else leaves the living room.’ ”
Last year, the district launched a Truancy Reduction Council (TRC). Chronically absent students are referred to the council if less intense measures aren’t working.
The TRC meets twice a month. The meetings were originally three hours long, but they’ve been extended to four to accommodate the growing number of cases.
“We’ve had a full docket almost all year,” Falls said.
The council exists to connect students with community resources, and create incentives for them and their families, Falls said. Parents, students and school counselors or pupil personnel workers are all involved.
The goal is to address the problem without filing charges against a parent, Falls said, which often isn’t an effective way to help the child.
Incomplete data provided by the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office shows these charges are rare: Officials found eight instances of truancy charges in 2022 and two so far in 2023.
Failing to send a child to school is a misdemeanor in Maryland, and a conviction can result in fines or imprisonment.
FCPS officials are set to present district-wide data on chronic absenteeism to the Frederick County Board of Education at its next meeting on Wednesday, Aliveto said.
(2) comments
For many, I think it’s a culture change. If my daughter’s start to feel badly, I now keep them home for fear they’re getting sick.
My daughters didn’t get sick once when they were virtually going to school and then masked. Now since returning to “normal”, they both got Covid twice, the stomach bug and strep twice since returning to school. Many of us parents got these letters, which was a bit hard to swallow when our kids got sick at school and we are trying to be socially conscious and not spread illnesses. Hopefully their immunities will increase and they’ll be less likely to catch these illnesses in the future. These are uncharted territories.
It’s not heathy to expect people to go to work or school when they’re not well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.