The Maryland State Board of Education denied a request from the Frederick County Board of Education to waive 12 days from the end of the school year because of closures related to COVID-19.
The state board voted unanimously Wednesday to deny the request after a recommendation from State Superintendent Karen Salmon.
The waiver would have allowed FCPS to end school early and not make up the full two weeks of instruction that were missed in early March after schools shut down.
Although Salmon had been granted the authority to waive five days for school districts that requested it, FCPS requested 12 days due to challenges related to distance learning that had arisen.
Some FCPS board members felt students were not being provided true classroom instruction through distance learning and therefore the state’s requirement to complete a certain number of “instructional days” was futile.
The FCPS board also hoped to use the extra days to reflect on the months of distance learning and prepare for the fall.
Board member Liz Barrett, who had called on the FCPS board to request the additional days, wrote in a Facebook post that the decision by the state board was frustrating.
"In a predictably short-sighted, punitive, and downright silly move, the State Board of Education denied the waiver," Barrett wrote.
She added that "everyone knows we aren't using 'instructional days,'" and that teachers, students and families have been struggling to balance distance learning with their own personal obstacles.
"We need time to reflect and improve these practices. Everyone is doing their best, but we have much to improve for the Fall," Barrett wrote. "Hang in there, folks. This is why local decision-making is so essential in public education."
Although Frederick County Public Schools will not receive the full 12 days requested, it will receive the allotted five-day waiver meaning the 2019-2020 school year will officially end on Wednesday, June 17.
The 2019-2020 school year was originally supposed to end on June 10, barring any snow days.
FCPS and other districts across the state also received approval by the state board to hold instruction on Primary Election Day since schools will not be used as polling locations.
According to a press release put out by FCPS shortly after the state board’s decision, 12-month employees will begin four-day workweeks on June 22 and will work extended hours in order to make up for the fifth day off.
The traditional five-day workweek is expected to resume on Aug. 17 unless there are any restrictions in place or recovery needs due to the coronavirus.
The 2020-2021 school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, barring any changes that may be necessary due to the pandemic.
(3) comments
Maybe FCPS should have planned better? Earlier? Whining about something that you failed to prep for is not a good look.
what a mess
If anything I would think some extra days are needed. I think if we waive days off, pay should be waived as well.
