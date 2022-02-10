The morning after the Frederick County school board emphasized to the community that it was powerless to remove a mask requirement in its schools, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called on the State Board of Education to do just that.
During public comment at its Wednesday night meeting, the Frederick County Board of Education heard from a handful of community members who railed against Frederick County Public Schools’ ongoing mask mandate. The issue has come up without fail at every meeting this school year, often featuring the same speakers.
One student stood with his mask conspicuously below his nose as he spoke, before ripping it off altogether and waving it at the board members before him.
“This isn’t about protection,” he declared. “It’s a symbol of political agenda.”
As he’s done at many previous meetings, board President Brad Young reminded the public that, at least for now, FCPS has no choice but to keep the mandate in place.
Currently, the Maryland State Board of Education says a local school system may consider removing mask requirements only if 80 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated, if the county sees 14 consecutive days of low or moderate COVID-19 transmission, or if 80 percent of the students or staff at a given school are fully vaccinated.
Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe said local health officials doubted FCPS would meet either of the first two thresholds any time soon. And the system doesn’t track the vaccination status of its students or staff, so the third possible off-ramp isn’t applicable.
At multiple points during Wednesday’s meeting, board members encouraged commenters to bring their concerns to the state board at its next meeting on Feb. 22.
“I feel like we email the board, the board tells us it’s the state’s problem. We email the state, they point the finger back to the board,” one parent said. “It feels like a gargantuan game of keep-away.”
Then, on Thursday morning, Hogan called on the state board and State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury to rescind the policy.
“Now, it is critical to move toward normalcy for students and families,” Hogan wrote. “We must all learn to live with this virus, not in fear of it.”
Spokespeople for the state board weren’t immediately available to comment.
Community members at Wednesday’s meeting expressed frustration with the off-ramps the state board had built into its policy. Several pointed out that the 80 percent metric used to measure vaccinations uses the entire county population as a denominator, rather than only counting those who are eligible for vaccination.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 79.8 percent of eligible Frederick County residents were fully vaccinated as of Thursday — just 0.2 percent away from Maryland’s required figure for removing masks in schools.
But when measuring the entire county’s vaccination status, only 70 percent were fully inoculated. Health experts don’t anticipate the county ever reaching 80 percent by that metric, Markoe said, because the vast majority of those who want to be vaccinated have already gotten their shots.
In his letter, Hogan wrote that “a growing number of medical professionals, parents and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements.” States that include Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have either rescinded their school-based mask mandates or will do so soon.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics continue to urge masking in schools. At the same time, calls are growing from some public health and child development experts who question masks' efficacy in a school setting and argue they can be academically and socially detrimental.
Hogan also touted Maryland’s emergence from the omicron wave of the virus, noting that the state currently has the lowest case rate in the country. Case rates across FCPS have declined dramatically from their omicron peak.
While Young was clear that he’d like to see the masks come off, other board members were more noncommittal. Board member David Bass said he strongly favored a continuation of FCPS’ mask mandate, regardless of what the state board decides.
“[Masks] are — as far as I can tell — the only mitigation strategy we have in place,” Bass said.
While other school districts regularly test students, continue to implement physical distancing or require vaccines for staff, Bass said, FCPS doesn’t. He pointed out that more county residents died of COVID-19 in January than in any other month during the pandemic.
Another student who spoke at the meeting, who said she has a compromised immune system, implored the board to keep the mask policy in place. She called on FCPS to enforce the rules better, saying she had peers who consistently wore their face coverings incorrectly.
“The one thing I do know is, no matter what we do, it’s not going to please everybody,” Young said. “We had two students that had two totally different positions. Whichever one we pick, the other one is going to think we didn’t listen.”
(4) comments
READ THE ROOM!!!!
END IT NOW!!!!!!!
Get vaccinated then
Galt was based on Rand’s real life lover ,… a serial killer. Says a lot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.