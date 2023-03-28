BG Math Contest 1 - EG
Students ponder a question during a "24 Game" competition on Tuesday. From left: Anora Winiger of Monocacy Elementary School; Diya Akula of Brunswick Elementary School; proctor Jennifer Jones, a teacher at Monocacy Elementary School; Melvin Diaz of Hillcrest Elementary School; and Nathaniel Adebara of Lincoln Elementary School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Fourth and fifth graders from five FCPS elementary schools put their math skills to the test on Tuesday in a “24 Game” competition that requires quick solutions and confident answers.

Inside the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria, student representatives from Monocacy, Lincoln, Waverley, Hillcrest and Butterfly Ridge elementary schools squared off to see which school could amass the most points.

