Fourth and fifth graders from five FCPS elementary schools put their math skills to the test on Tuesday in a “24 Game” competition that requires quick solutions and confident answers.
Inside the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria, student representatives from Monocacy, Lincoln, Waverley, Hillcrest and Butterfly Ridge elementary schools squared off to see which school could amass the most points.
Scores were tallied to determine schoolwide winners in three separate divisions — fourth graders were in one, fourth and fifth graders in another, and only fifth graders in the last. Students worked independently to get the most solutions. Scores were grouped together by school for team points.
The game requires players to use four separate integers and add, subtract, multiply or divide them to equal 24, using each integer only once.
For example, a card showing 5, 3, 4 and 5, could be solved by the following equation: ((35)+5+4) = 24.
Each card is ranked by difficulty, with more difficult combinations resulting in more points. A card is placed in front of two to four players, and the first player to tap the card has roughly 30 seconds to provide their solution.
An incorrect answer results in a strike, and three strikes puts a student out of a round. There were two rounds with 30 cards each at Tuesday’s competition.
“This is about accuracy and speed,” competition organizer and FCPS teacher Joe Daly said to the dozens of students before the first round. “You have to get it right and you have to get it quick.”
To Daly, the 24 Game is an anchor point for students who want to take more challenging math courses in middle and high school. Building the critical thinking skills the game provides in elementary school will help them flourish later on.
“That’s the kind of progression we’re trying to do,” Daly said in an interview before the competition.
In the build-up to the tournament’s start, Lincoln fourth grader John Paul Ayee said he loves the 24 Game because of the heated competition between him and his friends and the joy he gets from coming up with a solution.
“When it’s an equation and it has multiple steps and you can break it down in tiny pieces, it’s just fun,” John Paul said with a big grin.
During the competition, the pre-match bustle of the cafeteria hushed. Students concentrated on the cards laid out before them and launched their hands out when they felt confident in their answers, tapping the card.
When students could tell others might also have a solution, their hands slapped the card with velocity, trying to beat out their opponents.
Elsewhere, a toothless smile stretched across the face of one student after she got a card wrong and was slid a penny, representing a strike.
Watching another student correctly answer a card they wanted often resulted in students placing their palms on their face in regret.
For Monocacy fourth grader Sophie Siles, part of her love of the game comes from this exact moment: learning from other students as they provide complex solutions.
“You get to meet different people from different schools and see what different strategies they use, so you could probably use it next,” Sophie said.
Daly said that students had been meeting regularly in 24 Game clubs in their elementary schools before Tuesday, with the top students from the club representing their schools at the competition.
After playing the 24 Game in elementary school, many students go on to compete in the middle school MathCounts competition.
“It builds confidence,” Daly said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
