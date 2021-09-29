While a destructive trend sweeps across social media, school administrators in Frederick County and across the U.S. are working to combat a spate of bathroom vandalizations.
The “devious licks” challenge, which gained traction on the video-sharing app TikTok earlier this month, encourages kids to take videos of themselves destroying school bathrooms — stealing soap dispensers, plugging toilets with paper towels and, in extreme cases, ripping urinals or sinks from the wall.
Students in more than 10 Frederick County schools have vandalized bathrooms in recent weeks, according to FCPS emails.
“Bathroom vandalism is definitely a concern, not just for us, but school systems all over the country,” FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland wrote in an email. “It can all be tied back to the TikTok Devious Licks challenge.”
In some cases, FCPS schools have had to closely monitor bathroom use or restrict access to them altogether. At Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, bathroom occupancy was limited to four people, and all students had to sign in and out of classrooms when taking a restroom break, according to an email sent by Principal Tracey Kibler.
Schools around the county are already struggling with a shortage of support staff — including custodians — said Sharon Eburg, president of the Frederick Association of School Support Employees.
Custodial staff’s work was “difficult enough” before the vandalism began, Eburg said.
“We have noticed an uptick in the amount of custodial maintenance our bathrooms have needed recently,” Monocacy Valley Montessori Principal Amy Dorman wrote Tuesday in an email to parents. “This is disconcerting as our building has plumbing issues all by itself without help from TikTok challenges and students who make poor choices.”
Since school began in mid-August, Dorman’s school has seen several days of unexpected closures due to plumbing failures.
Repeated messages from school officials across the district warned students participating in the devious licks trend that they could be suspended, made to pay for damages or referred to school resource officers.
The problem is not unique to Frederick County.
In northeast Kansas, Lawrence High School had to close several bathrooms after students pried soap dispensers off the walls, The Associated Press reported. Then, students tried to steal the “closed” signs, so staff is guarding the bathrooms, even the closed ones, said 17-year-old Lawrence student Cuyler Dunn, relaying Friday what he called “total destruction.”
“Some of them were to the point where they were borderline unusable,” Dunn, who is also the co-editor-in-chief of the school's student newspaper, told the Associated Press. “Locks on stalls had been taken off.”
Social media trends have proved destructive in the past, too. A viral video led to a rash of poisonings several years ago when teenagers swallowed pods of laundry detergent for the “Tide Pods challenge.”
Some school officials across the country say they don’t know what caused the “devious licks” challenge to go viral. But others chalk it up to a desire for peers’ attention or adolescents’ lack of impulse control.
A spokesperson said TikTok was removing “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior. The company said it doesn’t allow content that “promotes or enables criminal activities.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
