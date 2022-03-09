Graduation and dropout rates improved across Frederick County Public Schools last year, but gaps remained for minority student groups, students from economically disadvantaged families and more.
Nearly 94 percent of eligible FCPS students graduated in 2021, according to data the district announced this week. That’s up about a percentage point from 2020. Dropout rates went down by about the same amount, hitting 2.6 percent — the lowest number the system has seen in recent years.
Those figures are stronger than Maryland’s, which saw an 87 percent average graduation rate and a 7 percent average dropout rate.
In a news release, the district highlighted improved outcomes for its Hispanic and Latino students and English as a second language students. Hispanic and Latino students saw a jump in graduation rates of nearly 9 percentage points, from 77 percent in 2020 to almost 86 percent in 2021. The English learners went from a roughly 57 percent graduation rate in 2020 to a roughly 63 percent rate in 2021.
Still, officials are paying attention to the disparities that exist in these figures, said Jennifer Bingman, FCPS’ director of system accountability and school improvement.
Despite the progress, Hispanic and Latino students graduated at a lower rate and dropped out at a higher rate than their peers. The same was true for students with disabilities and students receiving free or reduced-price meals, and — to a lesser extent — Black students.
It was most especially true for English learners, whose graduation rate was 63 percent — 30 percentage points lower than FCPS’ total — and whose dropout rate was nearly 14 percent, about 10 points higher than the system’s total.
“The numbers matter,” Bingman said. “It helps us to see our overall progress and helps us to continue to grow and to improve.”
English learners commonly rank lowest in these measures, Bingman said, both in FCPS and statewide. Their graduation rate in FCPS — which sat at just 33 percent in 2017, compared to a statewide average of 45 percent — has nearly doubled in the past five years.
“I can’t say that I can go back in time to say why I think it was so low then,” Bingman said. “I can just speak to the work that we’ve done since then.”
Designing summer programs specifically for English learners was an important step, Bingman said. Since 2017, FCPS’ English-learner graduation rate has closed in on the statewide average, and it surpassed that average in 2020 and 2021.
“Certainly, we have some more work to do,” Bingman said. “We can celebrate the success that we see, but know that we have more work to do.”
